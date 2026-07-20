Argentina came under heavy criticism for their conduct after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with sections of the football fraternity branding the runners-up "classless" after players turned their backs during Spain's trophy celebrations and fans chanted Lionel Messi's name while Rodri collected the tournament's Golden Ball award, reported Goal.com. Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time), with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title and extend their unbeaten run to a European-record 38 matches. The post-match scenes, however, became a major talking point.

After collecting their silver medals, Argentina's players did not remain to applaud the newly crowned champions. Instead, Lionel Messi and his teammates walked to the far side of the pitch as Spain prepared to lift the World Cup trophy, declining to form a guard of honour after Spain had applauded the Argentine squad while they received their medals.

The atmosphere grew more tense when Spain midfielder Rodri was presented with the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, with Argentina supporters inside the stadium chanting Messi's name during the presentation.

The incidents drew sharp criticism from broadcaster Adrian Durham on talkSPORT, according to Goal.com.

"No class whatsoever. They've been absolutely shocking. They've been a total disgrace here today. The fans, we think, have been brilliant. But even during the trophy lift, when Rodri went up to get the best player in the tournament trophy, the fans were singing Messi's name, and they were singing Argentina as well. They simply cannot accept that Argentina were beaten in the World Cup final," Durham said.

El feo de los jugadores de la Seleccion de Argentina Hay que saber perder VERGONZOSO #MundialRTVE pic.twitter.com/bByOho4MhT — Juana Maria Travieso Urtasun (@juanamariatravi) July 20, 2026

Durham went on to question Argentina's overall campaign, claiming the side had benefited from several favourable moments throughout the tournament.

"Argentina are a total embarrassment to the game, an embarrassment to the World Cup. In fact, they have been an embarrassment all along, really, apart from that 20 minutes against England," he added.

"Drawn in the easiest group in World Cup history, made hard work in the knockouts against Cape Verde, needed Egypt to grab defeat from the jaws of victory to get through to the quarters, where Switzerland shot themselves in the foot with a needless red card," said Durham, as quoted by Goal.com.

"England in the semis were on top, handed it on a plate to Argentina, who came here to the final and totally embarrassed themselves. Let's face it, they have had Argentina, a ridiculous list of decisions come their way in this tournament," he added.

Tempers had already flared before the medal ceremony.

Argentina's frustrations boiled over after the final whistle, with Leandro Paredes shown a red card following an altercation involving Spain's Eric Garcia and Gavi.

The final itself was a tense affair that remained goalless through 90 minutes. Spain dominated proceedings but found Emiliano Martinez in inspired form as the Argentine goalkeeper repeatedly denied Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Pau Cubarsi.

Argentina's task became significantly harder in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Cubarsi, becoming only the sixth player to be sent off in a World Cup final.

Spain eventually broke the deadlock in the 106th minute when Torres latched onto Nico Williams' knockdown and fired into the roof of the net, ending Argentina's hopes of becoming the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

While Spain celebrated a historic triumph, the aftermath of the final ensured that Argentina's conduct during the medal ceremony and the closing moments of the match became almost as widely discussed as the result itself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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