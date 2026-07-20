Riots broke out in Argentina following their 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Monday. Rioting Argentina fans were met with tear gas and water cannon as the police tried to control the situation in Buenos Aires and other places. According to media reports, riots broke out in Buenos Aires following the loss and clashes were seen around the Obelisk, the national monument at the centre of the city. Fans allegedly threw glass bottles and other projectiles at the police and they responded by using tear gas and water cannon to control the crowd. According to reports, around 15 people were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni expressed pride in his players despite their heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying he felt sadness but was filled with "eternal gratitude" for the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

Tras la derrota de Argentina ante España, la policía intervino para dispersar disturbios en las inmediaciones del Obelisco, en Buenos Aires. Reportes preliminares indican enfrentamientos y al menos cuatro personas detenidas la noche de este 19 de julio.



AFP pic.twitter.com/nRnRByqA0K — REFORMA (@Reforma) July 20, 2026

Speaking after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni praised his players for reaching the final and urged them to show the same dignity in defeat as they had in victory.

"I feel sadness now; but above all, I have an eternal gratitude to these boys, because getting this far takes a tremendous amount. We're great in victory and we have to be great in defeat, and we remember what we've done. We gave everything," Scaloni said after the match, as quoted by AFA's X handle.

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title.

Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize.

The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership.

(With ANI inputs)

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