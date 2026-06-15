Belgium vs Egypt Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026: Group G powerhouse Belgium will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Seattle on Tuesday (IST) against Egypt. The Red Devils will look to forget the disappointment of the previous World Cup, where they failed to get out of the group stage. The 2018 semi-finalists, however, are favourites to top their group, which also comprises Iran and New Zealand this time. Head coach Rudi Garcia said his side will focus on its own strengths and approach the game against Egypt with an attacking mindset.

Egypt, on the other hand, are making their first World Cup appearance since 2018, when they exited in the group stage after losing all three matches in Russia. The Africans will be looking for inspiration from their captain and talisman Mohamed Salah.

When will the Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Tuesday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, USA.

What time will the Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start?

The Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 will start at 12:30 AM IST (12 PM Local Time).

Which TV channels will telecast the Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast on Unite8 Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on Zee5 app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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