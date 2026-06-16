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Belgium vs Egypt LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus On Kevin De Bruyne vs Mohamed Salah As Belgium vs Egypt Game Starts
Belgium vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Romelu Lukaku has been left on the bench by Belgium for their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Egypt in Seattle.
BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2026 Match LIVE Updates© FIFA
Belgium vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Romelu Lukaku has been left on the bench by Belgium for their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Egypt in Seattle. Charles de Ketelaere is leading the line for the Red Devils. Belgium, who finished third in 2018 and failed to get out of the group stage in 2022, are favourites to top Group G, also comprising of Iran and New Zealand. The two sides met in a friendly prior to Qatar 2022, with the Pharaohs running out as 2-1 winners.
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