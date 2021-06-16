Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Wales Beat Turkey 2-0 To Take Massive Step Towards Knockouts
Euro 2020: Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in their Group A clash at Baku Olympic Stadium.
Euro 2020: Aaron Ramsey celebrates his goal against Turkey.© AFP
Highlights
-
Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in their second Group A match at Euro 2020
-
Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts scored for Wales
-
Wales, with four points, have one foot in the knockout stages
Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts helped Wales take a huge step towards the Euro 2020 last 16 with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku on Wednesday. Turkey, roared on by the majority of the crowd in Azerbaijan, have now lost both their Group A matches without scoring. Wales, semi-finalists five years ago, should have won more convincingly, but wasted several chances including a second-half penalty which was blazed over by captain Gareth Bale.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.