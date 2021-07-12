Story ProgressBack to home
Italy vs England, UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Updates: In-Form Italy Face Gareth Southgate's England
Italy vs England UEFA Euro 2020 Finals Live: Italy and England face each other in the title clash, at the Wembley Stadium on Monday.
Italy vs England, Euro 2020 Finals: England will be aiming to seal a win vs Italy.© AFP
Italy face England in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final, at Wembley Stadium on Monday. England will be hoping to end their 55-year trophy wait against a formidable Italian side, coached by Roberto Mancini. Gareth Southgate's side began their campaign as one of the tournament favourites and have played all but one of their fixtures at home. They defeated Denmark in the semi-finals. Italy will be aiming for redemption after missing out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is also worth noting that England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament.
UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Updates And Score Between Italy vs England, from Wembley Stadium
- 00:08 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England, from the Wembley Stadium. Both sides will be aiming for a win and have been in top form during this edition. Stay tuned folks for some exciting football!
