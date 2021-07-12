Italy face England in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final, at Wembley Stadium on Monday. England will be hoping to end their 55-year trophy wait against a formidable Italian side, coached by Roberto Mancini. Gareth Southgate's side began their campaign as one of the tournament favourites and have played all but one of their fixtures at home. They defeated Denmark in the semi-finals. Italy will be aiming for redemption after missing out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It is also worth noting that England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament.

UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Updates And Score Between Italy vs England, from Wembley Stadium