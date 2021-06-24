Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Portugal And France Qualify For Round Of 16 After 2-2 Draw In Budapest
Euro 2020: Both Portugal and France qualified for the last 16 after they played out a 2-2 draw on Thursday in Budapest.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored for Portugal and France respectively.© AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record with two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Budapest as Portugal and Germany reached the Euro 2020 last 16 on Wednesday. France, who had already qualified, finished top of Group F above Germany following their 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich, setting up a showdown against England at Wembley for Joachim Loew's side. Reigning champions Portugal go through as one of the four best third-placed teams and will next face Belgium, while France take on neighbours Switzerland.
