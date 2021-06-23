Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Spain Crush Slovakia 5-0 To Storm Into Round Of 16
Euro 2020: Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday in Seville to move into the last 16 of the tournament.
Euro 2020: Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 to qualify for the round of 16.© AFP
Spain thrashed Slovakia 5-0 in their Euro 2020 Group E clash at Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja in Seville to make the last 16 of the tournament.
More to follow...
