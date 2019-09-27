Tottenham Hotspur fluffed another chance to land a first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino in midweek, with an embarrassing third-round League Cup defeat by fourth-tier Colchester on penalties. Spurs have won just two of their opening eight games in all competitions and four of their past 17 dating back to last season. With Bayern Munich to visit on Tuesday in the Champions League, that record threatens to get even worse unless Pochettino can get a response from his stale-looking side against Southampton on Saturday. But a relaxed Pochettino said there was a fine line between success and failure, pointing to the disallowed goal at Leicester last week, which stopped them going 2-0 up in a game they ended up losing 2-1 .

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match will be played on September 28, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League begin?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)