Manchester United set a Premier League record of 28 away games without defeat as Mason Greenwood's strike 10 minutes from time snatched a fortunate 1-0 win at Wolves on Sunday. The visiting fans at Molineux were euphoric even before kick-off in United's first game since a deal was agreed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. Ronaldo was not present with the paperwork for his move yet to be completed, but United did hand a first start to their other two big summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Those additions have raised expectations for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to challenge for a first Premier League title since 2013, but it was a teenager from their own academy that allowed the Red Devils to escape with the win.

Amid the huge excitement over Ronaldo's return to the club where he first made his name as a world star, there have been questions over what his arrival will mean for the development of Greenwood.

The 19-year-old has now become the first teenager since Robbie Fowler to score in the first three games of a Premier League season.

Wolves have yet to pick up a point or even score in new manager Bruno Lage's first three league games in charge and their issues in front of goal spoiled an otherwise promising performance.

Adama Traore was linked with a move to be reunited with his former manager Nuno Espirito Santo at top-of-the-table Tottenham this week and the two sides to the Spaniard's game were clearly in evidence.

Traore's terrifying pace saw him streak past Paul Pogba and Fred to tee up Raul Jimenez, but the Mexican's shot was comfortably saved at his near post by David de Gea.

Less than 10 minutes were on the clock when United were torn apart again by the threat of Traore as this time Francisco Trincao bore down on goal and only a brilliant block from Aaron Wan-Bissaka prevented a certain goal.

Joao Moutinho also flashed an effort just off target as Wolves' number of attempts on goal without scoring in their opening three games passed beyond 50.

By contrast, the visitors' ability to turn games in an instant was shown as Fernandes smashed home from Pogba's pass over the top only to be flagged offside.

Greenwood was then inches away from snatching a lead for United going into half-time with a powerful drive that flew just wide in a warning of what was to come for Wolves.

United also needed David de Gea to come to their rescue as the Spanish goalkeeper produced a miraculous reaction save to deny Romain Saiss the opener midway through the second-half after he had parried the Moroccan's first ever.

And the game was decided by a tale of two keepers. Wolves were furious when the only goal of the game arrived as Ruben Neves felt he had been fouled by Pogba.

But with referees under strict guidelines to let the game flow more in the Premier League this season, Mike Dean waved play on and the ball was fed wide to Greenwood, who thrashed the ball low and hard on his weaker right foot through the grasp of Jose Sa.

The Portuguese goalkeeper should have done much better, but United did not care as they moved level with Chelsea and Liverpool in a bunch of five sides just two points behind Tottenham.