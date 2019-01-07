 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Manchester United Defender Phil Jones Expects Tough Test Against Tottenham Hotspur

Updated: 07 January 2019 21:09 IST

Manchester United have won all five matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the helm at Old Trafford following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United Defender Phil Jones Expects Tough Test Against Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. © AFP

Manchester United defender Phil Jones says Sunday's clash with Tottenham will test the strength of the team's recent revival under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have won all five matches since Solskjaer took the helm at Old Trafford following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month. Spurs, who are third in the Premier League, are likely to provide the toughest challenge so far at Wembley on Sunday. "Spurs is a good test," said Jones. "We are in good form and have some momentum going. We have steadied the ship a bit.

"We have not done anything yet, we have not achieved anything, but we need to keep it going. Possibly Spurs will be an indicator for us and how far we can go but it is a game we need to win.

"They are in good form and doing well and we need to have a good week, train well and prepare for a tough game. Hopefully, the momentum can carry us on to win that match."

United, who will spend the week preparing at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after successive Premier League wins over Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Reaching the Champions League places is a clear target but Jones does not want to look too far ahead.

The 26-year-old, who helped United see off Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, said: "Of course we should be in the Champions League next season and that is the aim but we have done nothing yet. I know it is a cliche but it has to be game by game.

"I don't really want to think about the top four, or the Champions League or the FA Cup. It has to be game by game. Tottenham is tough and we aim to see where we are after that."

Comments
Topics : Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Bournemouth Phil Jones Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba English Premier League Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tottenham are third in the Premier League table with 16 wins
  • United will spend the week preparing at a training camp in Dubai
  • United recently defeated Reading 2-0 in the FA Cup
Related Articles
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
Wayne Rooney Arrested For Public Intoxication And Swearing In Washington
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Winning Start At Manchester United Continues In FA Cup
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Extends Perfect Record As Manchester United Beat Newcastle
Premier League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Extends Perfect Record As Manchester United Beat Newcastle
Three Easy Points For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Paul Pogba Stars Again In Manchester United Win
Three Easy Points For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Paul Pogba Stars Again In Manchester United Win
Premier League: Liverpool Open Up Six-Point Lead As Manchester City Lose Against Leicester
Premier League: Liverpool Open Up Six-Point Lead As Manchester City Lose Against Leicester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.