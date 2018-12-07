Jose Mourinho is "very happy" at Manchester United despite the club's Premier League struggles, his agent Jorge Mendes said on Friday. The statement followed reports that the club are considering bringing in Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to succeed the Portuguese manager and other reports linking him with a return to Spanish giants Real Madrid . Manchester United have endured a torrid season -- they are in eighth place in the Premier League, 18 points behind city rivals and league leaders Manchester City, and with a negative goal difference after 15 matches.

Jose Mourinho's troubled relations with star French midfielder Paul Pogba and other players have been an unwanted sideshow to a stuttering season.

The one bright spot for Manchester United is that they are through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a game to spare.

"There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United," said Mendes.

"It's totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

Mourinho, 55, in January signed a contract extension with the English giants that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

The former Chelsea boss replaced Dutchman Louis van Gaal in 2016 with a brief to return the club to the pinnacle of the English game.

The 20-time league champions have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2012-13.