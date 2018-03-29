 
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Updated: 29 March 2018 21:33 IST

Mauricio Pochettino said that his star striker Kane had made remarkable progress.

Harry Kane has 31 goals to his credit this term © AFP

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday said Tottenham striker Harry Kane could face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday after a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle ligament injury. The 24-year-old England marksman, who has 31 goals to his credit this term, injured his ankle last month against Bournemouth and wasn't expected to return to training until April. However, Pochettino, whose side last won at Chelsea in 1990 before Kane was born, told a press conference on Thursday that his star striker had made remarkable progress. "We need to assess him. 

He is very positive and he is doing very well. Every day he is improving," said Pochettino.

"We need to assess in the next few days. It's difficult now to say yes or no. I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes.

"Maybe next weekend. But the most important (thing) is that we are so positive about his recovery, and we are doing fantastic, and we are so happy.

"After Bournemouth everybody believed it would be a long period out, but the resolution has been fantastic."

Chelsea desperately need a win as they are five points adrift of Tottenham, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, with both clubs having eight matches remaining.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea Harry Kane English Premier League Football
