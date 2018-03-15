 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

English Premier League: Harry Kane Set To Play Again This Season, Says Mauricio Pochettino

Updated: 15 March 2018 20:19 IST

Harry Kane limped off with his side trailing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday, before Pochettino's men bounced back to win 4-1

English Premier League: Harry Kane Set To Play Again This Season, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino feels Harry Kane will play again this season © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday he is confident England striker Harry Kane will play again this season, though he refused to put a timescale on his return. Kane limped off with his side trailing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday, before Pochettino's men bounced back to win 4-1 and move up to third in the Premier League. The injury sparked fears of a lengthy absence for England's key man with just three months to go until the start of the World Cup in Russia. Kane has suffered lateral ligament damage in his right ankle and Spurs said on Wednesday he would return to training next month.

That prognosis was described as "preliminary" but Pochettino expects to have Kane available for Spurs' Premier League run-in, with a top-four finish in their sights.

"Yes, of course," the Argentine said on prospects of a return before the end of the campaign.

"We want to help him recover as soon as possible from his injury, that's the first step, to be fully recovered from the injury. Then we will see, it's two or three weeks, we don't know. We need to assess every day."

"Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game," Kane tweeted on Wednesday. "Will do everything I can to get back out there asap (as soon as possible)."

Spurs, knocked out of the Champions League last week by Italian champions Juventus, travel to Swansea for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Topics : Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace Bournemouth Harry Kane English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mauricio Pochettino said Kane will play again this season
  • Kane limped off with his side trailing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday
  • Kane has suffered lateral ligament damage in his right ankle
Related Articles
Premier League: Harry Kane Injured In Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Harry Kane Injured In Tottenham Hotspur's Comfortable Win Over Bournemouth
Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Hotspur To Win Titles, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Hotspur To Win Titles, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Scores Late Winner As Tottenham Beat Crystal Palace
Premier League: Harry Kane Scores Late Winner As Tottenham Beat Crystal Palace
Champions League: Coach Massimiliano Allegri Says Juventus Will Go To London To Play A Final
Champions League: Coach Massimiliano Allegri Says Juventus Will Go To London To Play A Final
Premier League: Harry Kane On Target As Tottenham Edge Arsenal In Derby
Premier League: Harry Kane On Target As Tottenham Edge Arsenal In Derby
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 30 26 3 1 81
2 Manchester United 30 20 5 5 65
3 Tottenham Hotspur 30 18 7 5 61
4 Liverpool 30 17 9 4 60
5 Chelsea 30 17 5 8 56
6 Arsenal 30 14 6 10 48
7 Burnley 30 11 10 9 43
8 Leicester City 30 10 10 10 40
9 Everton 30 10 7 13 37
10 Watford 30 10 6 14 36
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.