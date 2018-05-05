 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: After Roman Conquest, Liverpool Face Chelsea In Battle Of The Bridge

Updated: 05 May 2018 09:20 IST

Third-placed Liverpool are six points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, but they would give renewed hope to the Blues if they are beaten at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League: After Roman Conquest, Liverpool Face Chelsea In Battle Of The Bridge
Liverpool shift their focus back to Premier League after qualifying for the Champions League final. © AFP

Fresh from booking their place in the Champions League final after a dramatic night in Rome, Liverpool's European heroes return to the fight for a Premier League top four finish when they face Chelsea on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side are still on a high following a 2-4 defeat at Roma on Wednesday that clinched a 7-6 aggregate success in the Champions League semi-finals. Liverpool will take on holders Real Madrid in their eighth European Cup final appearance on May 26 in Kiev. But first the Reds have to ensure they feature in next season's Champions League.

Third-placed Liverpool are six points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, but they would give renewed hope to the Blues if they are beaten at Stamford Bridge.

A Liverpool win this weekend would make it impossible for Chelsea to catch them, ensuring the Reds will qualify for next season's Champions League with a game in spare.

Even a draw in west London would effectively seal their top four place because Liverpool have a vastly superior goal difference.

Failing that, victory at home to Brighton on the final day of the league season would do the job before Liverpool focus on their European showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo and company.

Three draws in their past four league outings against Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke -- partly the result of Klopp prioritising Champions League progress -- have allowed Chelsea to close to the gap.

Antonio Conte's men have three league games remaining to Liverpool's two, meaning if the Londoners win their remaining fixtures they will, at worst, finish level on points with the Champions League finalists.

For Klopp's peace of mind and to rest a tiring squad with a growing injury list, guaranteeing qualification on Sunday is the ideal scenario.

With that in mind, Klopp has no intention of resting key players like former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino this weekend.

"We have two semis again against Chelsea and Brighton and then we have two weeks. The league is equally important (as the Champions League)," Klopp said.

"We can make life easier for us by winning at Chelsea.

"It is not we can decide about leaving one out. We cannot play players who are not available.

"From Wednesday to Sunday in terms of turnaround is OK. The whole season is a constant challenge. We have fought hard for our position in the league.

"Of course it is a big advantage for Chelsea not playing in the week."

'Good opportunity'

Chelsea have no margin for error as they look to end a troubled season on a high by finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The deposed champions are five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with both teams having three games to play.

Regardless of whether or not Chelsea finish in the top four, it seems likely manager Antonio Conte will leave at the end of the season.

Conte has feuded with the Chelsea hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans last summer and Napoli's Maurizio Sarri this week became the latest manager to be linked with the Italian's job.

Even so, Conte remains focused on getting Chelsea back into the top four after a run of three successive league wins.

Hopeful of taking advantage of Liverpool tiredness after their European exploits, Conte said: "This could be a good opportunity for us.

"As I said a lot of times in the last three games, if we want to keep the hope alive we have to win. We have to get three points.

"Liverpool are a good team. It won't be easy, but if we want to keep alive the hope, we have to try to win, to get three points on Sunday."

Comments
Topics : Liverpool Chelsea English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Liverpool shift their focus back to Premier League
  • Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League
  • Liverpool face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
Related Articles
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Lifts Chelsea In Race For Top Four Finish
Premier League: Cesc Fabregas Lifts Chelsea In Race For Top Four Finish
Premier League: Arsene Wenger Set For Old Trafford Farewell
Premier League: Arsene Wenger Set For Old Trafford Farewell
FA Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton To Set Up Summit Clash With Manchester United
FA Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton To Set Up Summit Clash With Manchester United
Premier League: Chelsea Keep Champions League Hopes Alive With Win Over Burnley
Premier League: Chelsea Keep Champions League Hopes Alive With Win Over Burnley
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 35 30 3 2 93
2 Manchester United 36 24 5 7 77
3 Liverpool 36 20 12 4 72
4 Tottenham Hotspur 35 21 8 6 71
5 Chelsea 35 20 6 9 66
6 Arsenal 35 17 6 12 57
7 Burnley 36 14 12 10 54
8 Everton 36 13 9 14 48
9 Leicester City 35 11 11 13 44
10 Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.