Viktor Gyokeres ended a barren goalscoring run from the penalty spot to send Arsenal back top of the Premier League with a hard fought 1-0 win at Everton. The Gunners had been usurped at the top of the table by Manchester City earlier on Saturday, but restored their two-point advantage despite another unconvincing performance. Mikel Arteta's men needed a stoppage time winner to see off bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend and struggled to cut loose against a depleted Everton.

However, one goal was enough to ensure Arsenal are top at Christmas for the third time in four years.

In both the previous occasions, they failed to go on and win the title as they were reeled in by City.

Erling Haaland was City's inspiration once more in a 3-0 win over West Ham as he took his tally for the season to a remarkable 38 goals for club and country.

The difference in class between their respective number nines may prove to be what costs Arsenal a first league title in 22 years.

But their own Scandinavian striker at least ended his wait since November 1 for a goal.

Gyokeres had a penalty appeal waived away seconds before opening the scoring for a push by Jake O'Brien.

But from the resulting corner, O'Brien inexplicably raised his arms to handle Declan Rice's delivery and a spot-kick was awarded.

Arsenal's normal penalty taker Bukayo Saka stood aside to allow Gyokeres to hammer the penalty past Jordan Pickford.

The league leaders had failed to win on their previous three Premier League road trips to allow City to close in, but ran into the Toffees at the right time.

Everton's tough task was not aided by the absence of three key players.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed out through injury, while Senegal duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton's lack of quality in the final third quickly showed but Arsenal were still left holding on for the three points after failing to kill the game off.

Gyokeres showed the lack of speed that has hampered his transition in the step up from his free-scoring form with Sporting Lisbon to the English top-flight.

He latched onto William Saliba's through ball but fired wide under pressure from James Tarkowski.

Saka should have given the visitors breathing space when his shot was cleared off the line by Tarkowski early in the second half.

And Arsenal were forced to ride their luck as Thierno Barry had two strong penalty appeals waived away for fouls by Jurrien Timber and Saliba.

Twice the visitors were inches away from a crucial second goal as Leandro Trossard and Martin Zubimendi both hit the post.

But a ninth clean sheet in 17 league games ensured Arteta was granted the gift he wanted to mark his sixth anniversary in charge of Arsenal.

