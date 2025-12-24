Considered one of the best players in the world and the greatest Norwegian player ever, Erling Haaland has blossomed as a striker after joining English club Manchester City, helping the light blues to excellence in the Premier League. As the English Premier League gets ready for a busy festival season that would have a bearing on the overall fortunes of clubs, Haaland is looking forward to performing at his best to help Manchester City reap rich rewards during this busy period of the English football season, which remains in action even as the rest of the world takes a Christmas break.

One of the factors that has contributed to Haaland improving as a player since moving to England from German side Borussia Dortmund is the influence of super coach Pep Guardiola.

Asked how Pep Guardiola has helped in the evolution and maturity of his game as a goal scorer, Haaland said, “Since joining City, Pep Guardiola has significantly helped me refine my movements and put myself in positions where I can score goals. He's a genius, and his support has played a big role in my development as a goal scorer. Working with him so far has been a great experience.”

Haaland made his mark at an early age and thus had to face immense pressure at a young age. But the Norwegian footballer says he does not focus on what others think of him.

Speaking to JioStar, Haaland said, "I try not to focus too much on other people's expectations. For me, it's important to keep my mind clear and not overthink things. There's always pressure, but I prefer to stay in my own zone and remain focused regardless of the circumstances. Even when things don't go as planned, I use the same approach—reminding myself to keep perspective and simply give my best."

Coming from Norway and having played in Germany for many years, Haaland had to adapt to playing in England. Another change that has happened in his life is that since he became a father, he says.

"My life has changed a bit since becoming a father, so there are some new routines and responsibilities compared to previous seasons. For me, it's all about maintaining high energy levels, staying motivated, and doing what's best for both my body and my mind so I'm prepared for whatever comes next."

