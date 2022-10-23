Newcastle moved into the Premier League top four with a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday that dealt another blow to Spurs' title aspirations. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have still only lost once this season. Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat for Antonio Conte's men in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

Conte rubbished suggestions his side could challenge for a first league title since 1961 after being thoroughly outplayed in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Rather than looking up, third-placed Spurs may now be looking over their shoulder as Newcastle moved to within two points of their opponents.

Eddie Howe's men also edged ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United, and with the chance for the Saudi-owned club to further strengthen in the January window, will pose a major threat to the traditional powers for a place in the top four.

Tottenham were left to rue Son Heung-min failing to open the scoring when the South Korean did not get enough purchase on an attempted chip over Nick Pope when one-on-one with the England goalkeeper early on.

If it were not for the heroics of Spurs 'keeper Hugo Lloris, Conte's men would have been on the end of a humiliating scoreline at Old Trafford in midweek. But the France captain was culpable for both Newcastle's goals before the break.

Lloris was furious the opening goal was allowed to stand as he collided with Callum Wilson. As Lloris fell to the ground, Wilson spun and lifted the loose ball perfectly into an unguarded net. Despite a VAR check, no foul was awarded.

Five minutes before half-time, the visitors doubled their lead when Almiron jinked through the Tottenham defence before slotting beyond Lloris, who should have done better to keep the Paraguayan's shot out.

Spurs look devoid of ideas under a deluge of rain in the early stages of the second half as Newcastle stroked the ball around with confidence.

But the home side found a way back into the game via a corner as Clement Lenglet headed Son's corner into the direction of Kane to nod in his 11th goal of the season. Newcastle boast the best defensive record in the Premier League and showed why as they held firm in the final half hour to end Tottenham's run of 10 consecutive home wins.

Arsenal stumble at Southampton, Villa soar

Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season in a frustrating 1-1 draw for the Gunners at Southampton as Aston Villa responded to the sacking of Steven Gerrard with a 4-0 thumping of Brentford. Mikel Arteta's men looked set to move four points clear at the top of the table when Granit Xhaka continued his fine form by smashing home the opening goal at St. Mary's after just 11 minutes.

The visitors dominated the first half, but failed to add to their advantage with Gabriel Jesus guilty of missing big chances either side of the break.

Arsenal were punished when Stuart Armstrong produced a composed finish to level 25 minutes from time.

Martin Odegaard smashed home as the league leaders pushed for a winner, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had already gone out of play prior to Kieran Tierney's cross.

A draw means leaves Arsenal just two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Leeds into bottom three

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was the fall guy for Villa winning just two of their opening 11 league games with a 3-0 defeat at Fulham on Thursday the final straw.

Caretaker manager Aaron Danks did not shy away from big decisions as captain John McGinn was dropped to the bench and got an immediate reaction.

Leon Bailey fired Villa in front after just two minutes before the Jamaican teed up Danny Ings to make it 2-0. Ings then added a third inside 14 minutes from the penalty spot before Ollie Watkins rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Leicester Win

Wolves are not enjoying the same success under their caretaker boss Steve Davis as Leicester moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 win at Molineux. Youri Tielemans' stunning strike that dipped into the top corner got the Foxes off to a flying start before Harvey Barnes' cool finish doubled the lead for Brendan Rodgers' men.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy sealed Leicester's first away win against a side still in the Premier League for a year in the second half.

Victories for Villa and Leicester meant Leeds dropped into the bottom three after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.

Rodrigo gave under pressure Leeds manager Jessie Marsch the start he needed as the Spaniard headed in at the far post. But Aleksandar Mitrovic started the Fulham fightback that lifted Marco Silva's men up to seventh.

Promoted

Bobby Decordova-Reid's header put the Cottagers in front before Willian's first goal for the club made it 3-1.

Crysencio Summerville's goal in stoppage time was mere consolation for Leeds, who are now winless in eight games.