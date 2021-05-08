Leading the Premier League table by a huge margin, Manchester City face Chelsea in their upcoming fixture on Saturday, May 8. Both sides are also due to face each other in the UEFA Champions League final, on May 30 in Istanbul. City are en route to winning the Premier League title this season, and are in pole position with a huge lead over second-placed Manchester United. City have registered 80 points from 34 matches until now, with United at 67 points from 33 games. Fourth-placed Chelsea have bagged 61 points until now, after 34 games. Chelsea are also behind third-placed Leicester City by two points, and have an extra game in hand.

Where will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

When will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played on Saturday, May 8.

What time will the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)