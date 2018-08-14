 
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Reported Over Allegedly Using Mobile While Driving

Updated: 14 August 2018 15:12 IST

Mohamed Salah was allegedly seen on his phone while driving after which Liverpool referred footage to Merseyside Police.

Liverpool
Mohamed Salah scored in Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham this Sunday © AFP

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah could be in trouble with police after his club Liverpool passed a video apparently showing him using his mobile phone while driving. A spokesman for last season's Champions League finalists said they passed the video, which had circulated on social media, on to police after talking with Salah. "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture," said the spokesman cited on the BBC.

"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

"Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."

Merseyside Police tweeted they had received the footage.

"We have been made aware of a video believed to show a footballer using a mobile phone whilst driving. This has been passed to the relevant department. Thanks for letting us know," they tweeted on their official account.

Salah, who had a remarkable first season with Liverpool scoring 44 goals in all competitions and opened his account for this campaign with a goal in their opening 4-0 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday, could if found guilty of using his mobile face a fine of up to 1000 pounds ($1300, 1100 euro) and points on his licence.

