India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: India take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff with an aim to clinch the three-match series. The focus will be on India's veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as both will look for improved performances after failing in the first game. Meanwhile, the visitors took a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by a comfortable margin of six wickets. Shubman Gill scored 80 off 75 balls before being retired hurt. On the other hand, Axar Patel starred with an all-round performance. He picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 57 as India chased down a target of 259 in 45.2 overs. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the India vs England 2nd ODI:
India vs England LIVE Score: What to expect from Cardiff
Traditionally, Cardiff has been quite good for batting with the first-innings scores in excess of 280. However, with the targets getting chased on several occasions, one can expect quite a high-scoring encounter.
India vs England LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar warned by ICC
Gurnoor Brar was handed a warning and a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the first ODI against England. Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is a Level 1 offence. "In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was a first offence in a 24-month period," an ICC statement read.
India vs England LIVE Score: England probable XI
Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: England's opener issue
Jacob Bethell never looked comfortable while opening the batting with Ben Duckett and it will be one of the issues that England will look to address in the coming days. He was the fifth opening partner for Duckett in the recent past and he looked quite nervy against the India pacers. However, it is highly unlikely that England will make a change in that department so soon.
India vs England LIVE Score: India probable XI
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
India vs England LIVE Score: Ro-Ko factor
All eyes will once again be on the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They both were dismissed cheaply in the first game and their failure to score runs once again led to some chatter over their futures - especially with respect to the ODI World Cup 2027.
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: Injury concerns
India skipper Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field retired hurt during the first ODI but the team management confirmed that he was fine for the second game. However, questions remain over pacer Gurnoor Brar who looked in a spot of bother while bowling.
India vs England LIVE Score: A long wait
The last time that India played an ODI match in Cardiff was way back in 2014. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were part of the India playing XI during that match as well.
India vs England LIVE Score: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI encounter between India and England. India finally broke their poor run in white-ball cricket with a 6-wicket victory in the first ODI and the Shubman Gill-led side will be looking to clinch the series with a win in Cardiff as well.