 India vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Focus On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Form As India Aim To Clinch Series | Cricket News
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Eng vs Ind, 2026 01 Jul 26 to 19 Jul 26
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India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: India take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff with an aim to clinch the three-match series. The focus will be on India's veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as both will look for improved performances after failing in the first game. Meanwhile, the visitors took a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by a comfortable margin of six wickets. Shubman Gill scored 80 off 75 balls before being retired hurt. On the other hand, Axar Patel starred with an all-round performance. He picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 57 as India chased down a target of 259 in 45.2 overs. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the India vs England 2nd ODI:

Jul 16, 2026 16:32 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: What to expect from Cardiff

Traditionally, Cardiff has been quite good for batting with the first-innings scores in excess of 280. However, with the targets getting chased on several occasions, one can expect quite a high-scoring encounter.

Jul 16, 2026 16:22 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar warned by ICC

Gurnoor Brar was handed a warning and a demerit point for throwing the ball in an "inappropriate and dangerous" manner during the first ODI against England. Brar was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is a Level 1 offence. "In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Brar's disciplinary record, for whom it was a first offence in a 24-month period," an ICC statement read.

Jul 16, 2026 16:15 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: England probable XI

Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Jul 16, 2026 16:13 (IST)
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India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: England's opener issue

Jacob Bethell never looked comfortable while opening the batting with Ben Duckett and it will be one of the issues that England will look to address in the coming days. He was the fifth opening partner for Duckett in the recent past and he looked quite nervy against the India pacers. However, it is highly unlikely that England will make a change in that department so soon.

Jul 16, 2026 16:04 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: India probable XI

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Jul 16, 2026 16:00 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: Ro-Ko factor

All eyes will once again be on the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They both were dismissed cheaply in the first game and their failure to score runs once again led to some chatter over their futures - especially with respect to the ODI World Cup 2027.

Jul 16, 2026 15:58 (IST)
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India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: Injury concerns

India skipper Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field retired hurt during the first ODI but the team management confirmed that he was fine for the second game. However, questions remain over pacer Gurnoor Brar who looked in a spot of bother while bowling.

Jul 16, 2026 15:45 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: A long wait

The last time that India played an ODI match in Cardiff was way back in 2014. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were part of the India playing XI during that match as well.

Jul 16, 2026 15:41 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE Score: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI encounter between India and England. India finally broke their poor run in white-ball cricket with a 6-wicket victory in the first ODI and the Shubman Gill-led side will be looking to clinch the series with a win in Cardiff as well.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket India India Cricket Team England England Cricket Team England vs India 2026 England vs India, 2nd ODI Harry Brook Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Shubman Gill Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Axar Patel Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
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