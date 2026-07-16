India vs England 2nd ODI Live Updates: India take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff with an aim to clinch the three-match series. The focus will be on India's veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as both will look for improved performances after failing in the first game. Meanwhile, the visitors took a 1-0 lead after winning the first game by a comfortable margin of six wickets. Shubman Gill scored 80 off 75 balls before being retired hurt. On the other hand, Axar Patel starred with an all-round performance. He picked up four wickets and scored an unbeaten 57 as India chased down a target of 259 in 45.2 overs. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Scores and Updates from the India vs England 2nd ODI: