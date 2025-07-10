On the very first day of the Lord's Test against India, England team played in a way that was quite contrary to its Bazball cricket, sticking to the old ways. Not even a hint of Bazball cricket's intent was visible. It led to Indian cricket team members launching a rather brutal sledging game against the hosts at Lord's on Thursday. Mohammad Siraj tongue-in-cheek remark for Joe Root was quite interesting, "Baz, baz, Bazball. Play Bazball. I want to see Bazball."

#MohammedSiraj turns up the spice at Lord's!



Joe Root was playing it safe… until Mohammed Siraj decided to knock on his mental front door with some classic banter! #ENGvIND 3rd TEST, DAY 1

Bazball who? #TeamIndia bowlers have locked the English batters in a shell & @mdsirajofficial is out there reminding them loud & clear! #ENGvIND 3rd TEST, DAY 1

Even the usually cool-headed captain Shubman Gill was at his chirpy best, seeing England fo into a shell. Gill took the initiative to tease England's batsmen further. Captain Shubman Gill became particularly aggressive towards Joe Root and Ollie Pope. During the second session, Gill taunted, "No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket.” In the second session, England added 70 runs at a rate of 2.91 runs per over.

#ShubmanGill, with the most sarcastic sledge of the season kyunki ye seekhne nahi, sikhane aaye hain



“Welcome to Boring Test Cricket.”



"Welcome to Boring Test Cricket."

Who said Test matches aren't spicy? #ENGvIND 3rd TEST, DAY 1

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to NDTV, former chief selector and test cricketer Chetan Sharma said, "I see Gill as a blend of Captain Cool MS Dhoni's calm demeanor and Kapil Dev's aggressive approach. It's great to see him in action."

Whether Shubman Gill embodies the traits of Dhoni, Kapil Dev, or Gavaskar or even Virat Kohli is beside the point. The significant thing is that he displays an extraordinary hunger for victory. He sets an example for the team in every aspect, leading from the front. One thing is certain - his sole priority is for Team India to win at all costs.

Chetan Sharma also said, "I've been watching Gill play for a long time, and he's extremely calm. He doesn't get rattled when losing, nor does he get carried away when winning. He keeps communicating with the bowlers. Team India has got the best captain.

In the first session, England scored 83 runs in 25 overs, losing 2 wickets at a rate of 3.32 runs per over. However, between lunch and tea, they scored 153 runs in 49 overs at a rate of 3.12 runs per over. It's clear that captain Gill is getting frustrated. The Test cricket fans are in for a treat now. Gill is also considering the fans' interest. Welcome to Test cricket - your welcome to Test cricket.