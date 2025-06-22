India vs England 1st Test, Day 3, Live Updates: India have managed to take the wicket of England centurion Ollie Pope early on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Pacer Prasidh Krishna took the wicket, with Pope departing for 106. England have reached 232/4 after 53 overs, with Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah has taken the other three English wickets. Earlier in the match, new India captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 147 as India made 471, while Rishabh Pant (134) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) also scored tons. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Harry Brook continuing his fast start! Short, on the off-stump, and guided towards third-man for 4 by the batter. Brook is looking classy here early on. Prasidh has conceded runs at nearly run-a-ball, but he'll be bouyed by the early wicket.
ENG 237/4 (53.3)
The chances of rain in the first session is getting slimmer by the minute. Once predicted to happen within 15 minutes of play starting, Accuweather now suggests that the rain is at least 47 more minutes away.
Harry Brook is looking really good here. First he took the attack to Prasidh, and now he's giving the treatment to Bumrah. Comes down the track and hammers a boundary through the covers. Superb shot. Fast start for Brook.
ENG 231/4 (52.1)
BIG WICKET! Prasidh Krishna comes back with a superb response. Wide delivery outside off-stump, Pope goes for the cut but ends up edging it to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. First wicket for Prasidh in this match. Pope departs for 106.
ENG 225/4 (51.1)
Boundaries coming thick and fast early on for England. Now Ollie Pope gets his first one of the day, and it's a statement shot against Jasprit Bumrah. Length from Bumrah, on the pads, and flicked onto the leg-side. Pope up to 105*.
ENG 224/3 (50.1)
Prasidh Krishna opens the bowling on Day 3, and a great shot by Harry Brook on the penultimate ball of the first over. Cut away for 4. Next ball, short from Prasidh and Brook clears the ropes handsomely for 6! Excellent start for England.
ENG 220/3 (50)
A moment of tribute and applause is held before the start of play in memory of former England cricketer David Lawrence, who passed away earlier today at the age of 61. Lawrence represented England in 5 Tests and 1 ODI.
Weather conditions have been mixed all throughout the first two days of the Test match, with spells of sunshine and rain. Currently, there appears to be a burst of sunshine at Headingley. The forecast of rain has delayed by over 10 minutes, so let's see if the sun stays.
As per Accuweather, rain could be on the cards at Headingley. Rain is set to start in less than half an hour, as per the forecast. Have a look:
IND vs ENG LIVE 1st Test Day 3: Lot of batting to come for England
England find themselves in a good position. While 471 is a challenging score to hunt down, a set Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith still left to contribute, England will fancy their chances with their aggressive style of play. Even Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse are handy with the bat.
India vs England LIVE: Responsibility on Siraj, Prasidh, Shardul
Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the Indian bowling attack did not manage to make much of an impact on the English batting on Day 2. Bumrah has taken all three wickets, but will be hoping to receive some support from the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur on Day 3.
1st Test Day 3 Live: Impressive Rishabh Pant
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant left everyone stunned with his powerful, unorthodox hitting on Day 2. He scored 134 off 178 balls and helped India reach 471. His knock included 12 boundaries and six maximums.
1st Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah surpasses Wasim Akram
Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram for most wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) by an Asian. Bumrah, after his two wickets, went up to 147 from 60 innings in SENA countries. He surpassed Wasim Akram in the list of Asian bowlers with most wickets in SENA countries. Bumrah tops the list, followed by Akram (146), Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130) and Mohammed Shami (123).
1st Test Day 3 Live: Centurion Ollie Pope
Ollie Pope (100 batting) and Harry Brook (0) were at crease when the stumps were drawn with England whittling down India’s lead to 262 after the visitors made 471 in their first innings. Brook would certainly thank his stars as a pull off Bumrah, which was caught by Mohammed Siraj, was adjudged no-ball in the last over of the day.
IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3 Live: England 209/3 at stumps
Jasprit Bumrah displayed his spine-tingling genius after Rishabh Pant unfurled an audacious hundred, but England batters, led by centurion Ollie Pope, produced their own parade to reach 209 for three at the end of the second day of the first Test.