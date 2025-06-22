India vs England 1st Test, Day 3, Live Updates: India have managed to take the wicket of England centurion Ollie Pope early on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Pacer Prasidh Krishna took the wicket, with Pope departing for 106. England have reached 232/4 after 53 overs, with Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah has taken the other three English wickets. Earlier in the match, new India captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 147 as India made 471, while Rishabh Pant (134) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) also scored tons. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India vs England, straight from Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds: