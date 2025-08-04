Should he need to, Chris Woakes is still eligible to bat, as he was part of the starting XI. Woakes suffered a shoulder injury on Day 1 and did not bat in the first innings. However, with England only needing 35 runs to win, Woakes is available to bat in the worst-case scenario.



Joe Root: "Chris Woakes is in a huge amount of pain. We have seen this series, Rishabh Pant batting with a broken foot, Woakes is ready to put his body on the line for England."