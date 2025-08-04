India vs England LIVE Updates, 5th Test Day 5: Rain is expected to hit The Oval ahead of the start of play on Day 5 of the fifth Test between India and England. Both sides are in contention for victory, with England needing 35 runs to win, while India need four wickets. England reached 339/6 at the end of Day 4, as their run chase of 374 was derailed by India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in the final session. Cruising at 301/3 at one stage, centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root departed in quick succession, leaving them at 337/6. Rain played spoilsport on Day 4, and might also impact proceedings on Day 5. Shubman Gill-led India must win the Test to level the series and retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England LIVE: Cloudy conditions at The Oval
The threat of rain is looming large at The Oval. Conditions are cloudy and overcast, and AccuWeather's forecast expects rain to hit just when play is about to start at 11 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). That could add more drama to the game.
IND vs ENG LIVE 5th Test Day 5: Can Chris Woakes still bat?
Should he need to, Chris Woakes is still eligible to bat, as he was part of the starting XI. Woakes suffered a shoulder injury on Day 1 and did not bat in the first innings. However, with England only needing 35 runs to win, Woakes is available to bat in the worst-case scenario.
Joe Root: "Chris Woakes is in a huge amount of pain. We have seen this series, Rishabh Pant batting with a broken foot, Woakes is ready to put his body on the line for England."
India vs England LIVE: India can take second new ball
While India may face the disadvantage of the heavy roller, they are just 3.4 overs away from the second new ball, which will add another element to the contest. With only the lower middle-order and the tailenders left, India will look to provide Mohammed Siraj and co. with the weapon of the new ball.
IND vs ENG LIVE 5th Test Day 5: Rain threat at The Oval again?
Hang on! As per AccuWeather, we may not have got rid of the rain altogether just yet. The rain played spoilsport in the final moments on Day 4, and may yet interrupt play on Day 5. Have a look at the current weather forecast, which predicts a shower in the afternoon!
India vs England LIVE: England have batting to come
With or without the heavy roller, England will certainly back themselves to score the final 35 runs. Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton are more than capable, as is Gus Atkinson. Josh Tongue has defended well at times in this series, and if need be, even the injured Chris Woakes can come on!
India vs England LIVE: Siraj's massive missed chance on Day 4
On Day 4, a massive fielding blunder by Mohammed Siraj handed Harry Brook a lifeline. Brook was on 37, when he should've been caught at fine-leg by Siraj. But the pacer misjudged his footing, and ended up stepping on the boundary rope despite taking the catch cleanly. The mistake came back to haunt India, as Brook smashed 111 off just 98 balls.
IND vs ENG LIVE 5th Test Day 5: Big disadvantage for India?
As the match has progressed to a new day, the groundsmen will apply the heavy roller on the pitch at The Oval. This is likely to make the pitch flatter and the surface more compact, make it easier for the batters. With only 35 runs left, this could be the factor that makes the difference.
India vs England LIVE: The equation to win
Here's what's at stake then. England need 35 runs to win the Test, India need the final 4 wickets. The match will likely not even require the entire first session, but the drama, tension and intensity is higher than it's ever been.
If England win, they clinch a 3-1 series victory. If India win, the series is tied 2-2, and they retain the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
India vs England LIVE: Match scenario ahead of Day 5
For a long time on Day 4, it didnt't seem like we'd enter a Day 5. But look where Test cricket has brought us once again! England were cruising to victory, comfortable as they aimed to script a record chase of 374 at The Oval. Harry Brook scored a hundred, as did Joe Root.
But then India roared back, against the odds. Brook went, Jacob Bethell went, and then Joe Root went. From 301/3 to 337/6, and India's pacers were suddenly breathing fire.
And then came the third twist! A short but heavy downpour of rain, that meant the match had to be taken to Day 5.
