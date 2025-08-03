India vs England, 5th Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will resume their proceedings from 50/1 on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London. Currently, Ben Duckett (34*) is standing unbeaten at the crease as England need 324 runs more to win the fifth Test. Earlier on Day 3, India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck on the final ball, knocking over England opener Zak Crawley. India put up a total of 396 in their second innings, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 118 and half-centuries by night watchman Akash Deep and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Match Day 4, straight from The Oval, London: