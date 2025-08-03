Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Eng vs Ind 20 Jun 25 to 04 Aug 25
Story ProgressBack to home

India vs England, 5th Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will resume their proceedings from 50/1 on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London. Currently, Ben Duckett (34*) is standing unbeaten at the crease as England need 324 runs more to win the fifth Test. Earlier on Day 3, India pacer Mohammed Siraj struck on the final ball, knocking over England opener Zak Crawley. India put up a total of 396 in their second innings, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 118 and half-centuries by night watchman Akash Deep and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. (Live Scorecard)

India vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Match Day 4, straight from The Oval, London:

Aug 03, 2025 15:13 (IST)
Share

5th Test Day 4, Live: Can England chase the target?

The highest successful chase is 263 at The Oval but with the way England approach their game, one would not bet against the hosts just yet, having made short work of a 378 run target against India at Edgbaston three years ago and more recently the 371 they gunned down in the series opener at Leeds.

Aug 03, 2025 15:13 (IST)
Share

5th Test Day 4, Live: England 50/1 at stumps

Yashasvi Jaiswal enhanced his reputation as an all conditions opener with a gutsy hundred on a tough pitch before Washington Sundar’s whirlwind fifty allowed India to set a record 374-run target for England on an absorbing day three of the final Test on Saturday. At stumps, England were 50 for one loss in 14 overs with Mohammed Siraj castling Zak Crawley with a yorker at the stroke of stumps.

Aug 03, 2025 15:07 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 4 Live: Will Rain play spoilsport?

As the match reaches Day 4, all eyes are on the weather forecast of London. According to Accuweather, there are almost zero per cent chances of rain. The day will be sunny and full game, without any rain interruption is expected. 

Aug 03, 2025 14:52 (IST)
Share

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 4 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England, straight from The Oval in London. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
England England Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Shubman Gill Ollie Pope Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Harry Brook Mohammed Siraj Akash Deep England vs India, 2025 Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Score England vs India, 5th Test Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.