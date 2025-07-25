Former England cricketer David Lloyd revealed that the common consensus of the 'legends lounge' at Old Trafford was that Rishabh Pant was 'milking his injury' when he walked out to bat on Day 2. Pant resumed his knock at 37 and went on to complete his half-century before Jofra Archer uprooted his stumps.

"I've never had a metatarsal, which I think is somewhere in the foot, seeing Rishabh Pant. I have had a smashed hand against Andy Roberts and a broken cheekbone. I couldn't bat on after either, although I think I did continue when I had a broken finger. Pant looked in pain; it was pretty heroic of him to come out, though.

"I was in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was, 'He is milking that injury. It can't be that bad. He's milked it, coming down those steps, and one or two said, 'He should be timed out,'" said former English cricketer David Lloyd for talkSPORT Cricket.