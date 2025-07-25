India vs England 4th Test Live Updates: Joe Root and Ollie Pope have taken two-down England off to a solid start on Day 3 but major concern for India is the sun shining bright over the ground that means there is no help for the bowlers. This makes the situation further tough for India, who are struggling to get a breakthrough. India posted 358 all out after getting an invitation to bat first against England. On Day 2, the overcast conditions made batting extremely tough for them, but as soon as their bowling came, the sun was out at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England 4th Test Match Day 3 -
India vs England Live: A major concern for India!
What was a huge problem during India's bowling on Day 2, remains an issue on Day 3 as well, that is the sun shining bright over the ground. This makes the pitch a batting paradise with no help for bowlers at all.
ENG 231/2 (49)
India vs England Live: FOUR!
First boundary of the day for England! Jasprit Bumrah has been brought into the attack and he has sprayed a fuller ball onto the legs of Joe Root and the star England batter flicked it through the deep backward square leg for a four.
ENG 231/2 (48.1)
India vs England Live: Root on cusp of history!
Shardul Thakur to get us underway! He will bowl the first ball to Root, who needs 108 runs from here to become the second highest run-scorer in the history of the Test cricket, a feat currently held by Ricky Ponting, who is in the comm box and feels Root will go past him today.
India vs England Live: All set for restart!
The Indian players led by Shubman Gill have arrived in the middle. Pope and Root are both in readiness. We are moments away from the start. The conditions for batting are pristine and India would need an extraordinary effort to rattle the hosts.
India vs England Live: India missing Kohli's mentality!
Vaughan says India need Virat Kohli's mentality on Day 3 to keep series alive. He feels that if England bat through the day, the game and the series will be done and dusted. Apt observation from Vaughan. Conditions still look pristine for batting, so the Indian bowlers will have to come up with an inspired performance
India vs England Live: Pant accused of 'milking injury'
Former England cricketer David Lloyd revealed that the common consensus of the 'legends lounge' at Old Trafford was that Rishabh Pant was 'milking his injury' when he walked out to bat on Day 2. Pant resumed his knock at 37 and went on to complete his half-century before Jofra Archer uprooted his stumps.
"I've never had a metatarsal, which I think is somewhere in the foot, seeing Rishabh Pant. I have had a smashed hand against Andy Roberts and a broken cheekbone. I couldn't bat on after either, although I think I did continue when I had a broken finger. Pant looked in pain; it was pretty heroic of him to come out, though.
"I was in that legends lounge today, and the consensus was, 'He is milking that injury. It can't be that bad. He's milked it, coming down those steps, and one or two said, 'He should be timed out,'" said former English cricketer David Lloyd for talkSPORT Cricket.
India vs England Live: How's the weather?
The sky is bright and sunny in Manchester. As of now, we'll have a sharp 3:30 PM start. Michael Vaughan says batters are going to love their time in the middle.
It's a lovely day in Manchester .. glorious Sunshine .. it's a batting day .. #ENGvIND ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 25, 2025
India vs England Live: Huge update on Pant!
Rishabh Pant showed immense grit and courage to walk out on Day 2 and bat again. He went on to complete his fifty. However, there is no clarity whether he will bat in the second innings.On Pant batting in the second innings, Shardul Thakur said: "That is his call and medical team's call. In the morning we thought maybe he will be able to bat. Earlier, I had to touch his feet and see if he was able to walk properly. If he is able to walk properly, then we can talk about batting.
India vs England Live: Hello and welcome!
Greeting to everyone! We are back for the live coverage of the Manchester Test between India and England. We are building up for the third day of play at Old Trafford. England were 225/2 in response to India's 358 in the first innings. They trail by 23 runs but have eight wicket in hands.
