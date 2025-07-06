Let's recap Day 4 first: India piled up a huge 427, adding to their lead of 180, before declaring in the final session. Captain Shubman Gill slammed 161 in the second innings, with further half-centuries from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.



And then came Akash Deep. A fiery opening spell saw him dismantle Ben Duckett and Joe Root, while Mohammed Siraj sent Zak Crawley packing for nought. England ended on 72/3, leaving India firmly on the front foot.