India vs England, 2nd Test Day 5, LIVE Updates: Heavy rain has set in at Edgbaston, all but delaying the start of action on Day 5 of the second Test between India and England. Large covers have been put across the pitch, and the dark weather has forced floodlights to be turned on. Shubman Gill-led India are aiming to seal the nation's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, which would end a 58-year wait. England finished on 72/3 overnight, leaving them needing 536 more to pull off a near-impossible victory. On the other hand, India require seven wickets to win. Pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj have starred in this Test, taking six and seven wickets respectively. If India win, they will draw level at 1-1 in the five-match Test series. (Live Scorecard)
Big update! Heavy rain at Edgbaston. Dark clouds have surrounded the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, and big covers have been placed all over the ground. It has become so dark that even the floodlights have had to be turned on!
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 5: Rain stops!
The drizzle appears to have stopped at Edgbaston! The dark clouds are coming in at Edgbaston, but for now, only the pitch is covered. Looks like the super soppers are being used, to help the bowlers mark their run-ups soon.
India vs England LIVE: Players still practising
Visuals from the broadcaster show that the pitch at Edgbaston is completely covered. However, the rest of the ground is open, and members of Team India are jogging and doing their warm-ups. So the rain isn't too heavy.
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 5: Drizzle in Edgbaston!
Oh dear! The drizzle has started in Edgbaston, according to reports. Light rain, perhaps as expected. It is 10 minutes to 10 AM local time. India will be hoping this does not significantly delay the start of play. 7 wickets to get!
India vs England LIVE: Can Ben Stokes finally come good?
Ben Stokes impressed with the ball in the first Test, but England's captain has cut a shadow of his former self with the bat. Stokes has not crossed 50 in his last six innings, and there is no better day to stand up than today and rescue his side.
India vs England LIVE: Pressure on England's batting
We are just 1 hour away from the scheduled start of play. England have a lot to do to avoid defeat today. Three wickets down, England have a huge task to survive the entirety of Day 5. 536 runs more to get makes their chances of a win next to impossible.
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 5: Don't count out Siraj
Mohammed Siraj has had a Test match to remember so far. The pacer has turned around from a disappointing first Test, and has taken 7 wickets so far in this Test. Siraj took 6 wickets in the first innings, before taking the first of three in the final session of Day 4.
India vs England LIVE: Massive boost for India
Play today can go on till 7:30 PM local time (12 AM IST). This means that even in the possibility of rain delaying play in the first couple of hours of Day 5, there should be almost a full day's play in store for Shubman Gill and co to bundle out England.
Promising weather update from Birmingham by NDTV's Consulting Editor, Boria Majumdar.
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 5: Weather improving
NDTV's Boria Majumdar reports that conditions are improving at Edgbaston. While there was a proper shower at 8 AM local time, it seems to be clearing up. The forecast says 30 per cent chance of rain at 10 AM and 11 AM local time.
India vs England LIVE: Akash Deep's moment
Akash Deep was not in everyone's playing XI ahead of the second Test, but he was the man chosen by Gill and Gambhir to replace Bumrah. And boy, he has paid back that trust! 4 wickets in the first innings, 2 already in the second innings, and a searing threat with the new ball. He will be hoping to make some more damage early on Day 5.
IND vs ENG LIVE 2nd Test Day 5: How did Day 4 pan out?
Let's recap Day 4 first: India piled up a huge 427, adding to their lead of 180, before declaring in the final session. Captain Shubman Gill slammed 161 in the second innings, with further half-centuries from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
And then came Akash Deep. A fiery opening spell saw him dismantle Ben Duckett and Joe Root, while Mohammed Siraj sent Zak Crawley packing for nought. England ended on 72/3, leaving India firmly on the front foot.
India vs England LIVE: As it stands
As it stands, England need a mammoth 536 runs to win the Test match on the fifth day. India need 7 wickets to clinch their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, ending a 58-year wait. Shubman Gill's men are firmly on the front foot, but they'll be hoping that rain does not make them pay for perhaps a slightly late declaration on Day 4.
India vs England LIVE: Rain till...
According to NDTV's Boria Majumdar, there is rain in the early morning at Edgbaston on Day 5. It is expected to rain till 10:30 AM local time at the venue (3 PM IST), after which there will be dark clouds for the majority of the day.
