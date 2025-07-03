Advertisement
India vs England Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India will resume their innings from 310/5 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Birmingham. Currently, Shubman Gill (114*) and Ravindra Jadeja (41*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, Gill became only the fourth Indian Test captain ever to hit centuries in his first two Tests as captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed an impressive 87, narrowly missing out on his hundred. For England, Chris Woakes scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of the 2nd Test, Day 2 between India vs England from Edgbaston, Birmingham: 

Jul 03, 2025 15:01 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Gill eyes Kohli's record

On Day 1 of the second Test, India skipper Shubman Gill stood unbeaten at 114. If he scores 36 runs more on Day 2, then he will break star batter Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian in a Test at Edgbaston. Kohli hit 149 runs in 2018 which still remains the highest individual score by an Indian at the venue. 

Jul 03, 2025 14:53 (IST)
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Test between India and England, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

