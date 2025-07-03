India vs England Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: India will resume their innings from 310/5 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England in Birmingham. Currently, Shubman Gill (114*) and Ravindra Jadeja (41*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for India. Earlier on Day 1, Gill became only the fourth Indian Test captain ever to hit centuries in his first two Tests as captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed an impressive 87, narrowly missing out on his hundred. For England, Chris Woakes scalped two wickets. (Live Scorecard)

