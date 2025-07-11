India vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 2 Live Updates: Joe Root has raced to his century but Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Ben Stokes to bring India back in the game. Five-down England aim to keep going in the third Test at Lord's, London. In a big blow to India, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who sustained left index finger injury on the opening day, remains out of action on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India informed that Pant is still recovery and Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep the wickets in his absence. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England Live: Joe Root is OUT!
Massive blow for England. Joe Root is OUT for 104 runs off 199 runs. It was an inswinging delivery from Jasprit Bumrah that took an inside edge of Root's bat before disturbing the timber work. England are six down.ENG 271/6 (87.1)
India vs England 3rd Test Live: No Pant on Day 2 for India!
Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the hit on his left index finger. The BCCI medical team continues to monitor his progress. Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets on Day 2.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nwjsn58Jt0
India vs England 3rd Test Live: OUT!
Ben Stokes is GONE! Jasprit Bumrah has provided India a massive breakthrough. The 88-run partnership for the fifth wicket as been broken. That is smart plan from Bumrah as he bowled one with width on offer, got hit for a four in it before pitching in a sharp inswinger to rattle the stumps. Stokes is out for 44.ENG 260/5 (85.2)
India vs England 3rd Test Live: Century for Joe Root!
A four through the gully region and Joe Root races to his century on the first ball of the second day. It's the century number 37 for Root in the Test format. He waited on 99 for around 16 hours and 30 minutes.ENG 255/4 (83.1)
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Kumble's big advice
Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble believes that Shubman Gill should attack Joe Root from the first ball. He advised the India skipper to go with an aggressive field against the batter and not change his tactic even if his bowlers go for a few boundaries.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Pitch report for Day 2
"It's still a very good pitch to bat on, there are a few footmarks, fair bit of (dry) grass covering. It will get drier and because of the grass covering, it will hold the whole pitch together. Because of the dryness of the top soil there could be some assistance for the spinners. Not much, but just a little bit. Second new ball is going to be important, but still a very good pitch to bat on," Deep Dasgupta said on Sony Sports.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Still no update
NDTV Consulting Editor Boria Majumdar also confirmed that Pant did practice for a bit but seemed uncomfortable. However, nothing concrete is known as of now and we will have to wait to see whether he takes part on Day 2.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Pant dons batting gloves
Rishabh Pant wore the batting gloves an hour before the start of play on Day 2 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, according to a report by Times Of India. "Pant donned the batting gloves and faced a few deliveries from the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. However, concerningly for the Indian team, he looked at his left hand multiple times, shook it and didn't feel comfortable," the report stated.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Weather forecast
According to weather forecasts, it is expected to be a bright sunny day at Lord's. The pitch did not do much for the bowlers and it was mostly the discipline of Indian pacers that kept England in check. Can we expect some more of the same?
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Pressure on India bowlers
While the run rate was quite low for England and the India bowlers did keep them in check, the hosts lost just 4 wickets on Day 1. That means that Ben Stokes and Co come into Day 2 with six wickets remaining and a chance to accelerate depending on the situation. As a result, the pressure also remains on the Indian bowlers who need to come up with a breakthrough soon.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Unwanted record
Joe Root slammed a fifty in 157 balls - the slowest half-century by him in the Bazball era. It was yet another instance that proved how much England deviated from their usual way. It was a slow knock from Root and the run rate of 3.02 after Day 1 left a lot of experts as well as fans surprised.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Stokes' surprising call
Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was left surprised by England captain Ben Stokes' decision to bat first after winning the toss during the third Test match at Lord's.
"He took me aback. I said, 'What have you decided?' We'll bat. There was a pause. I said, 'What? Did I hear correctly?' I then had to move on. Against the grain, England like to chase normally," said Shastri.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Update on Pant
Indian cricket team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a massive update on Rishabh Pant's injury. "To be honest, I just came out of the field and I do not know anything about it, but since I did not hear anything from anyone, we will get to know tomorrow morning before we go back."
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Big Rishabh Pant problem
The biggest suspense for all Indian cricket team fans will be whether Rishabh Pant will be available on Day 2. Pant left the field after suffering a blow to his left index finger during the second session and did not take play in the play for the rest of Day 1.
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Live: England To Continue Anti-BazBall?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the third Test between India and England from the Lord's Cricket Ground. After England's anti-BazBall approach on Day 1, will the second day produce a similar style of play? We'll come to know in the first session.