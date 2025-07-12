India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India are aiming to claw back their first innings deficit in the first session on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. India ended Day 2 on 145/3, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Rahul has completed his half-century, and will be aiming to etch his name on the Lord's honours board for the second time in his career. On Day 2, England managed a first innings total of 387, as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. However, the day was marred by the drama of ball-changing, that saw India captain Shubman Gill cut a livid figure. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates, straight from Lord's:
India vs England LIVE: Play about to begin!
Right then! We are moments away from the start of play on Day 3. A very decisive day in the context of the Test match, that could put one side on the front foot. India will be hoping to take a lead by the end of day's play, while England need 7 wickets.
IND vs ENG LIVE 3rd Test Day 3: Bumrah on ball controversy
Jasprit Bumrah has spoken up about the ball-changing saga that grabbed headlines on Day 2: "The ball is a little different from the last series I played here, obviously I understand dry conditions and hot summer as well. The ball used to stay harder for long, that doesn't happen anymore and that is something I cannot change and don't have the power to."
India vs England LIVE: Rishabh Pant battling through injury
Despite fears, Rishabh Pant did come out to bat on Day 2. The swashbuckling left-hander suffered a finger injury on the first day, and Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for India for the entirety of the England innings. However, cometh the need, Pant came out to bat and struck three boundaries too!
India vs England LIVE: "Get a grip"
Former England captain Michael Atherton has reflected on the ball-changing controversy yesterday, which saw Indian captain Shubman Gill livid with the umpires. Atherton states that the umpires need to "get a grip", and ensure that all the players are out of the way. He states that the final call on ball changing should rest with the umpire.
India vs England LIVE: Lord's honours board
Jasprit Bumrah etched his name onto the Lord's honours board yesterday, picking up a 5-wicket haul at the iconic 'Home of Cricket'. Now, attention turns to KL Rahul! The classy opener has already scored a century at Lord's, but will be aiming to place his name in the honours board once again.
India vs England LIVE: The Jofra Archer test
Jofra Archer made an excellent start to life back in Test cricket yesterday. The pacer breathed fire, taking a wicket with just his third ball as he got Yashasvi Jaiswal out. He will be the one that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant need to watch out for as play resumes on Day 3.
3rd Test Day 3 Live: India trail by 242 runs
Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul and Joe Root’s sublime century set up an absorbing contest before KL Rahul's composed unbeaten 53 guided India to 145 for three at stumps on day two of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday. At stumps, India trailed by 242 runs with Rahul and Rishabh Pant (19 batting) at the crease.