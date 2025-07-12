India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India are aiming to claw back their first innings deficit in the first session on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. India ended Day 2 on 145/3, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Rahul has completed his half-century, and will be aiming to etch his name on the Lord's honours board for the second time in his career. On Day 2, England managed a first innings total of 387, as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul. However, the day was marred by the drama of ball-changing, that saw India captain Shubman Gill cut a livid figure. (Live Scorecard)

