India vs England Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 5: Team India are only 135 runs away from winning back-to-back Tests on English soil for the first time in 39 years, as they enter Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's. India's top order collapsed in the final hour of Day 4, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair and captain Shubman Gill failing to contribute. However, India ended on 58/4, and will be relying on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to guide them towards victory, chasing the target of 193. Ben Stokes-led England need six wickets to win. The winner of the match will take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. (Live Scorecard)
India vs England LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE Updates, straight from Lord's:
India vs England LIVE: Injured star the key for England?
Yesterday's play showed us that there is enough rough on the pitch for the spinners to make an impact, and Washington Sundar did exactly that. As a result, Shoaib Bashir -- who got injured on Day 3 -- might hold the key for the hosts. But will he bowl? We have to wait and see.
IND vs ENG LIVE 3rd Test Day 5: India eye huge milestone
If India are to chase down 193 today, they'll become only the second Indian team to win back-to-back Test matches on English soil. The first instance happened in 1986, when Kapil Dev led India to consecutive wins at Lord's and Headingley.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are aiming to guide India to the big feat today.
India vs England LIVE: Ben Stokes on fire
England captain Ben Stokes is arguably his country's greatest-ever Test all-rounder, and he's shown his impeccable ability in this series. Despite not shining with the bat, Stokes has arguably been England's best bowler and made a mark in the final moments of Day 4 to dismiss Akash Deep and send India four-down.
Rishabh Pant will have to face the England captain on ball 1 of Day 5.
India vs England LIVE: Gill faced sledging
India captain Shubman Gill faced some sledging from the England team when he came out to bat on Day 4. "600 runs and he's done for this series. 600 runs is enough for this fella," said Ben Duckett, to Gill.
Gill will be hoping that India go on to win the match. That, in itself, would be a perfect response.
India vs England LIVE: India star happy despite losing 4 wickets
India all-rounder Washington Sundar did not complain despite the loss of 4 wickets in the final session. Sundar pointed out the positives, stating that they'll come out with intent to try and win the Test on the final day. Sundar took 4 wickets himself as England were bowled out for 192.
"We want so many things the way we expect it to be, but yes, we'll take it any day. We'll really come out positive tomorrow. We've got some solid batsmen in the dressing room. It's exciting in every way, you know, winning a Test in Lord's is going to be amazing. So, I think we're sitting pretty," Sundar said.
India vs England LIVE: 1 hour to go!
We are just 1 hour away from the start of play on Day 5! A very, very important day in the context of the series. Lord's, packed stadium, third Test, anyone's game. India need 135 runs to win, England need 6 wickets. Winner goes up 2-1 in the series.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 5 Live: Siraj penalised by ICC
Pacer Mohammed Siraj was penalised by ICC for his actions against Ben Duckett. Siraj was guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 5 Live: Siraj's incident with Duckett
India pacer Mohammed Siraj was accused of 'crossing the line' in his celebration of the dismissal of England opener Ben Duckett. The incident happened on the fourth day when Siraj produced a fiery opening spell to claim the scalps of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. After dismissing Duckett, the pacer celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as the opener began his walk back to the Lord's long room.
IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 5 Live: England bowled out for 192
England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22) starred with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) picked two each. Akash Deep also accounted for one wicket. Resuming the third session at 175 for 6, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs. Washington dismissed Stokes (33) shortly after tea and removed last man Shoaib Bashir (2). Bumrah claimed the scalps of Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1).
3rd Test Day 5 Live: India need 135 runs more to win
Chasing 193 for victory, India ended day four at a precarious 58 for four in their second innings against England in the third Test at Lord's on Sunday. At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 after Ben Stokes cleaned up night-watchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day. India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day.