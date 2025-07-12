Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between India and England ended on a balanced note for both the sides as the visitors' score read 145/3 at stumps, trailing by 242 runs. The day began with four-down England's domination as Joe Root completed his ton and gave the hosts an upper hand. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped India bundle out England for 387. Apart from this, pacer Mohammed Siraj, who took two wickets, took the limelight by performing a superstitious act.

Siraj can be considered as the most unlucky bowler of Day 2 as he was denied wickets twice during his spell. In the 87th over, he almost trapped Jamie Smith with a back of length delivery as the English wicketkeeper-batter ended bringing his edge to ball. It looked like an easy catch for KL Rahul, who was placed at the second slip but he failed to grab it properly.

Two overs later, he was again about to get better of Smith as his fuller delivery hit the edge of the England star's bat and was about to hit the stumps. However, the ball missed the stumps and Smith survived another close call.

Completely fed up with the two missed chances, Siraj went back to the old trick of switching the bails. Famously, this trick was also used by star batter Virat Kohli during the India's 2023/24 Test series in South Africa.

This trick is quite popular in Test cricket as it has often given positive results to the bowlers. Interestingly, Smith departed in the 107th over as he was removed by Siraj for 51. Apart from him, the pacer also dismissed Brydon Carse for 56.

Bumrah and Jofra Archer produced edge of the seat spells before KL Rahul's classy put India very much in sight of England's 387 on day two of the Lord's Test.

Bumrah earned his name on the honours board with menacing morning spell that resulted in a five-wicket haul, allowing India to bowl out England for 387 in the second session after Joe Root's 37th hundred.

At stumps, India were for 145 for three, having lost the in-form skipper Shubman Gill (16 off 44 ), Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 off eight) and Karun Nair (40 off 62), who looked good for his first half-century in three games.

