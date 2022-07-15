Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling was becoming predictable couple of years back and to his credit has found out methods to recalibrate his skill-sets, feels former Australian spinner Brad Hogg. Chahal, who will turn 32 next week, was dropped during last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE and since then has played 20 white ball games across two formats and taken 26 wickets. According to Hogg, Chahal will play a key role in India's campaign at the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Australia in October and November later this year.

"(Having seen) his growth over the last year or two, he is going to have a better series (the T20 World Cup) in Australia ," Hogg told reporters here on the sidelines of a 'Western Australia' tourism event.

But the left-arm wrist-spinner is actually impressed how Chahal has "adapted his game in the past couple of years." "He had a period where he got found out but he has found a method to rebuild himself and get back into the contest," Chahal said.

He also cited another reason for the wiry Haryana leg-break bowler's success.

"He (Chahal) has grown as an individual which is another reason India are favourites," said Hogg, who played 123 ODIs for Australia as a left-arm wrist spinner.

Hogg, who has himself been a part of World Cup winning Australian ODI team, believes that Chahal can make a difference in the middle overs in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Chahal is up there. I think leg-spin in T20 cricket is probably the most effective option, especially in those middle overs. And the thing I like about Chahal is that he is up there with the best," he opined.

'SKY' is the most damaging batsman

Suryakumar Yadav has taken the cricket world by storm with his 55-ball-117 against England in a recent T20 International in a losing cause and Hogg finds him to be the most dangerous batter with an unorthodox range of strokes.

"Suryakumar is going to be batting in the top-order. He is probably the most damaging batsman. He is a tough batsman to bowl to because he scores in different areas.

"If he and (Rishabh) Pant are out in the middle, both are different players, but they are unorthodox, so it is very hard to set them up with a good game-plan," he added.

'South Africa's decision to pull out of ODIs in Australia disappointing'

Meanwhile, Hogg termed South Africa's decision to pull out of the ODIs in Australia, which were to be held next year, due to their cramped schedule and launch of their domestic T20 league as disappointing.

"We have seen the problems with South Africa. They (South Africa) have pulled out of the tour to Australia (ODIs) for their T20 competition and for me that is disappointing. At the end of the day, we need to keep the great international game going," he signed off.