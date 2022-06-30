The BCCI on Thursday announced Team India's squads for the white-ball series against England to be played after the rescheduled fifth Test. India and England will play three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs, from July 7 to 17. After being ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test, skipper Rohit Sharma will make his return for the white-ball games, according to a BCCI release. Rohit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 during India's tour game against Leicestershire. Meanwhile, young pacer Arshdeep Singh also received his maiden ODI call-up. Arshdeep was part of India's squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, but failed to find a place in the playing XI in both games.

The BCCI had earlier announced that pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the rescheduled fifth Test, with Rishabh Pant also being named as vice-captain.

The match will be played from July 1-5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test," the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh