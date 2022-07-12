India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most elegant batters in international cricket and his ability to score big hundreds in the 50-over format is well known. Rohit is the only batter with three ODI double centuries to his name and his performance in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, when he hit 5 centuries in the tournament, left everyone in awe of his ability.

Rohit's love affair with ODI cricket on English soil is an old one. He first established himself as am opening batter in England during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, that India went on to win. He was impressive again in 2017 but India finished runner-up. Rohit was at his lethal best in the 2019 World Cup but a top order failure in the semi-final put paid to India's chances.

When he comes out to bat in the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday, Rohit will be eyeing the top spot in a prestigious lest. He is currently fourth in the list of batters with most ODI runs in England with a tally of 1335 runs in 24 matches, at a whopping average of 66.75.

Viv Richards (1345) and Ricky Ponting (1387) are on the third and second spot respectively while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson leads the pack with 1393 run sin 24 matches.

Rohit will be looking to give India a big start in the company of his old mate Shikhar Dhawan and if he gets going, England are in for a tough time.