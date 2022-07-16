The cricket calendar has become more jam-packed in recent years, with teams often facing off with gaps of just one day or sometimes, even on consecutive days. A recent example would be the final two T20 Internationals in the series between England and India. India captain Rohit Sharma has said that a way to better manage scheduling would be the return of tri-series or quadrangular series, so all teams get more rest days and can, as a result, play with more intensity when they do have matches.

"I do think it is important but it can be managed in a better way for sure. The scheduling has to be done with some space as well. You have to play bilateral series," Rohit Sharma said when asked if bilateral series are losing relevance with the advent of more T20 leagues across the world and a growingly busy calendar.

"There was a time, when we were kids, I grew up, I watched a lot of tri-series or quadrangular series, but that has completely stopped. I think that can be a way forward so that there is enough time for a team to recover and get back," he said.

"These all are high-pressure games that we play, whenever you represent your country, you want to come out with a lot of intensity," he explained.

"You do not want to compromise on that so of course, I do understand when we play the bilateral series, the scheduling, time between each game can be managed slightly better, not just from India's perspective, but all boards," Rohit said.

"If that happens, you see the best quality of players coming out and representing every game. When you play back-to-back games, you have to look after players and understand the workload," he added.

"Honestly, from the outside world, people want to see all the best players playing and if those things are managed quite well, the quality of cricket will not be compromised," the India skipper concluded.

Promoted

India and England are currently playing a three-match ODI series, which is level at 1-1 after the first two matches.

The decider will be played on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester.