Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed under-fire Virat Kohli for the dip in latter's batting form. Kohli, who returned to the India squad after missing the first T20I against England as a part of workload management, scored 1 and 11 in the remaining two matches against the side. As his poor form with the bat continued, many former cricketers and fans lashed out at Kohli by stating that he should be dropped but Gavaskar feels that team management should give some more time to the right-handed batter.

Gavaskar was open enough to say that nobody questions when Rohit Sharma or any other batter fails to score runs. "I don't understand this that when Rohit Sharma doesn't score runs, nobody talks about it. When any other player doesn't score runs, nobody talks about it," said Gavaskar when asked on Sports Tak if he was worried about Kohli's form.

"Form is temporary and class is permanent."

Kohli aimed to play attacking cricket from the start of his innings against England but he failed to play a noticeable knock.

"The kind of template Kohli is using shortly where you have to go out and swing your bat, you are going to be unsuccessful at times... We have a selection committee and it will think about it," said Gavaskar.

"I think, time is still there (for team selection for T20 World Cup 2022)," he added.

India clinched the T20I series against England 2-1 as they lost the last match by 17 runs. They had won the first two games by the margins of 50 and 49 runs, respectively.

The two teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting July 12 at Lord's London. Kohli is also a part of the Indian squad for the series.