The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will get underway on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham and it would be interesting to see whether India are able to win the Pataudi Trophy or not. Jasprit Bumrah would be leading India after Rohit Sharma failed to recover in time after testing positive for COVID-19. The focus would also be on Virat Kohli, who has not registered a century in international cricket since November 2019.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that if Kohli can get to 30 against England, then he might very well register a hundred. Vaughan also labelled the former skipper as the Indian player to lookout for in the Test match.

“The Indian player to lookout for at Edgbaston this week is Virat Kohli. Just go back a few years when he produced one of the greatest Test match centuries on this ground. I think he's due. When you look back, how long has it been since he got three figures," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"It's been a long, long while for Virat Kohli, if he can get to 30, I reckon he's gonna get those three figures that he's been desperately wanting for such a long period of time. So, Virat Kohli, the Indian player to look out for,” he added further.

Talking about the key battle to look out for, Vaughan said: "The key battle at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class performer, playing against a player who is batting on a different planet, Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow will attack, he will try to score quickly. The strike rate against New Zealand was well beyond 100 and I think he will try and play exactly in the same vein against India so the key battle could be Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah vs Jonny B."

Promoted

Vaughan, while giving his prediction for the game, said: "Edgbaston, England on the back of three wins against New Zealand, I see nothing but an England juggernaut carrying on. India have had lots of turmoil with selection, injuries, COVID issues. I see nothing but an England win. I think this England juggernaut of Baz and Ben combination will carry on at Edgbaston. I see nothing but an England victory, it maybe a hammering. "

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after having won the matches at Lord's and The Oval last year.