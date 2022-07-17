Mohammed Siraj gave India a great start in the third and deciding ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday. Playing in place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj took the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in the second over of the innings. He got Bairstow out for a duck with a delivery that angled in and took the leading edge to the fielder at mid-off. Then he got Root, with a ball that shaped away quite late, took the edge and fell into the hands of the fielder at second slip. Ahead of the over and in between deliveries, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli could be seen having extended discussion with Siraj.

Watch: Virat Kohli's advice to Siraj during 3rd ODI

Earlier, India received a big jolt ahead of the third and series-deciding ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday as bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the all-important contest. Bumrah's six wicket haul in the first ODI was crucial in Team India taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, he will not be able to play in the third ODI, according to India captain Rohit Sharma. The visitors' skipper won the toss and chose to bowl against the Jos Buttler-led hosts. At the toss, Rohit gave an update on why Bumrah was missing from the playing XI.

"We have got one change. Jasprit (Bumrah) has got back spasms and we don't want to take any chance. Mohammed Siraj is playing today," Rohit said.

Promoted

"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target."

Later, BCCI said in an official statement: "Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not