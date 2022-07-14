The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team played a perfect game as it won the first ODI by 10 wickets against England. Japsrit Bumrah picked a six-wicket haul, while Rohit scored an unbeaten half-century as India dominated the Jos Buttler-led England in all departments. Ahead of the first ODI, the BCCI said in a tweet that Virat Kohli was not considered for the game due to a "groin strain". His availability for the second ODI is also in question. If that happens, it is unlikely that India would tinker with the winning combination of the first ODI.

India's predicted XI of the second ODI against England:

1. Rohit Sharma (captain): He led the team from the front and scored an unbeaten 76 off 58 balls that helped India chase down a 111-run target in just 18.4 overs. His good form will be crucial for India

2. Shikhar Dhawan: He gave great support to Rohit with an unbeaten 31 off 54 balls. He will be eager to continue his form in the only format where he is being considered for the Indian team

3. Shreyas Iyer: He was named as the replacement for Virat Kohli. He did not get to bat in the first ODI and if Kohli does not recover, he will again get a chance

4. Suryakumar Yadav: He is in great form after scoring a ton in the T20I series against England. His performance will be closely watched going into the 2022 T20 World CUp.

5. Rishabh Pant: He was brilliant behind the stumps in the first ODI, taking three wonderful catches. His batting is also a treat to watch, when he performs.

6. Hardik Pandya: He bowled four overs giving away 22 runs and did not scalp any wickets. He adds balance to the team.

7. Ravindra Jadeja: He did not get to bowl or bat. However, the veteran allrounder is a crucial cog in the Indian ODI's teams plans.

8. Jasprit Bumrah: He was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his returns of 6/19 in teh first ODI. He will lead the bowling attack.

9. Mohammed Shami: With some terrific deliveries, Shami got the wickets of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Craig Overton. He is a perfect ally of Bumrah.

10. Prasidh Krishna: He is an out-and-out hit the deck bowler. He gave England batters width at times, however he bowled some great deliveries too.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal: He got to bowl only two overs and gave away 10 runs. On current form, he is the best Indian spinner.