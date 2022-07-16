Star India batter Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat. He has not been able to score big in recent time and he last scored a century back in 2019. Kohli was dismissed on 16 off 25 deliveries in the second ODI against England. Kohli's form has been concern for the Indian team, and some experts have opined that the former India skipper needs to spend some time with his family and take break from cricket. The 33-year-old has struggled against length deliveries outside-off too. While pointing out that technology has changed how the sport is played nowadays, Kohli, in some ways, is "similar to Javed Miandad" as both haven't relied too much on data, according to former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif.

"Cricket has become smarter with the arrival of data and video analysts. When Virat started playing, such things had just begun to arrive in the game. Not many people actually believed in it strongly. A big player like Javed Miandad had said that computers cannot help in cricket. I think he (Kohli) is very similar to Javed Miandad in that way," Latif said in a video on YouTube show 'Caught Behind'.

"When your days are good, you won't realise that bowlers are working out on finding your weakness. In modern-day cricket, things have changed. Everyone is finding out the batter's weakness. Babar, Rizwan, Virat... everyone has some weakness or the other. But they haven't changed their game," he added.

Kohli will be back in action as India take on England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

The series is tied at 1-1.

Notably, Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, starting July 22.

