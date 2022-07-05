England are in a great position to win the rescheduled 5th Test against India after its batters showed great intent on day 4 of the Edgbaston Test. The openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a century stand and the experienced and in-form duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed unbeaten half-centuries to bring England within touching distance of the target with 7 wickets in hand.

But the script could have been different had Hanuma Vihari not dropped an easy chance of Bairstow at second slip off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Bairstow has been a thorn in India's flesh as he slammed a century in the first innings and has been in great form this summer with the bat.

India had come back strongly in before and after Tea on day 4, picking up three quick wickets to put the hosts on the backfoot.

With the score of 153/3 and Bairstow on 14, the Englishman edged one straight to Vihari at second slip off Siraj. But the Indian fielder didn't even manage to get his hands on the ball as it went through the palms for a boundary.

The chance came at a very good height and looked like a regulation catch but Vihari's reflexes were too slow.

Bairstow didn't look back there after ad Took England to 259/3 at stumps. Indian cricket fans have since posted angry reactions on Twitter, blaming Vihari for England's strong position.

Here are a few tweets

#ENGvIND

It looks Vihari's drop catch of Bairstow yesterday is going to cost the series for ???????? today.

???????????????????????????? becoming 4th innings chase masters under Stokes & #BazBall is on the verge of winning 4th consecutive test chasing. — Rajkumar M (@raj_kumar48) July 5, 2022

the main reason for losing last test match.. Hanuma vihari batting and main catch drop of bairstow..

Virat kohli poor performance.

After playing with no 10 batsman jadeja is playing dot ball only... And shreyas iyer.And indian management not to pick ashwin in place of shardul — vivek (@vandv01) July 5, 2022

#INDvENG Vihari u don't drop Bairstow in this kind of form. It could be the deciding factor of the outcome of the match. — Mrinal Kunwar (@mrinal_2308) July 5, 2022

Hanuma Vihari

What have you done man ?????

You just can't drop Bairstow#hanumavihari #INDvENG — Bireswar ???? ???????? (@alex_bireswar) July 4, 2022

Drop kiya bhi toh Bairstow ko ???? Iyer or Gill should have been there at the slips, not Vihari ???? — G. (@Bibliophileeyy) July 4, 2022