England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is swept away down to wide long on for a single.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Moeen Ali tries to bowl it outside off but this is bowled way too wide, left alone.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fired in around off, this is pushed out towards covers for a quick single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Missed opportunity! Floated up outside off, Iyer steps out and hits it hard to the man at extra cover.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor delivery and rightly punished this time. A juicy full toss, on off stump, Iyer launches it high and handsome over the cow corner fence for a maximum.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, there to be hit. Shreyas Iyer looks to cut but doesn't make a connection.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent work in the deep from Chris Jordan! Tossed up on middle, Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and whips it towards wide long on. Jordan dives full stretch to his right and keeps the ball in play. Two taken.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again, around middle, this is worked away off the back foot and through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 15 off the over, a good one for India but they need a lot more of these.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and around off, this is defended off the back foot.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully struck! Full and straight, this is jabbed down to the wide long on on fence for another boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spilled down leg, Yadav misses the flick and a wide is called.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drifted onto the pads, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on one knee and scoops it over the vacant backward square leg region to pick up a second boundary of the over.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A bit of yes and no in the middle but no harm is done. On a shorter length and on middle, Yadav nudges it out on the off side and looks for the single but Iyer sends him back.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quick hands from Suryakumar Yadav and he gets it through. Quicker and flatter, around off, Yadav cuts it past the man at point for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, firmly hit by Iyer but straight towards mid on.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, sliding onto the pads, Yadav tickles it down to fine leg and collects a run.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Length ball, around the top of off, Suryakumar Yadav just hangs back and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Short of a length and over off, Shreyas Iyer backs away and carves it towards the man at third man for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit wider Jordan and bowls it on the fifth stump line, Iyer defends it out towards cover-point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a good-length ball on off, this is crisply driven towards deep cover for a single. 50 up for India now.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, on a length and on off. Shreyas Iyer just pushes it into the vacant mid-wicket region and races back for the second. Good running.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, this is whipped away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and going across the right-hander, Iyer looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards short fine leg. A single is taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length, angling across the off stump, Yadav moves across and works it leg side for one.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, nonchalantly done! Length ball around middle and leg, SKY just gets on one knee and clips it over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. Just remarkable how easy he made that look.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely placed! Willey goes full and wide, Suryakumar Yadav just drives it past point and beats the man at the point fence for a boundary.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another quick and easy single. Pitched up on off, Yadav punches it straight to mid off and sets off for the run. At the end of the Powerplay, India are reeling at 34/3!
5.5 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and on off, Iyer wrists it towards wide mid on and picks up a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full again, on the pads this time. Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and past the keeper as they sneak in a leg bye.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and angles it into middle and leg, this is firmly pushed towards mid on.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off and zipping through. SKY looks to thrash it through covers but gets beaten past the outside edge.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off stump, Suryakumar Yadav drives off the front foot but finds the fielder at extra cover.
Follow the England vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 216, are 83/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of England vs India, 2022 today match between England and India. Everything related to England and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs India live score. Do check for England vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.