England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it on off, Malan eases it through covers for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and FOUR! Short and wide, Dawid Malan slaps it off the back foot through cover-point. Virat Kohli gets to the ball from the point fence but can't quite keep the ball in play, a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Premeditated from Roy, this is the googly angled into leg stump, Roy gets low and reverse sweeps it towards deep cover for just one.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Quicker delivery, fuller and around off. This is cut away hard by Roy but Jadeja makes a half stop at point. The batters race back for two.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower delivery, this time bowled into the pitch. Roy with a half-pull through mid-wicket for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, England are 52/1!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Another slower delivery, on a fullish length and around off. Malan looks to drive on the up but ends up getting a leading edge in between mid off and extra cover for a single.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is tucked away through backward square leg. The fielder from the deep comes charges in but fumbles and allows the batters to come back for the second.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Put down! Harshal Patel drops an easy return catch and Dawid Malan is a lucky, lucky man! Slower one, bowled fuller and around middle and leg. Malan just chips it back to the bowler who makes a mess of it.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Length again from Harshal, slanted across the off stump. Malan just opens the face of the bat and gets it over backward point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a length ball over off, Roy uses his wrists to turn it through mid-wicket for a single.
