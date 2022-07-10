England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
17.3 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal for lbw and it is given! Ravindra Jadeja reviews it right away though. Was there an inside edge on it?
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A juicy full toss from Richard Gleeson, around off and Ravindra Jadeja just holds his shape to time it to perfection. The ball goes over the long off fence and it is a maximum. 43 needed now off 16.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and straight, Jadeja bunts it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and angled into the pads, Jadeja gets an inside edge down to short fine leg for a quick single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Excellent review from the English skipper and David Willey provides a crucial breakthrough. This is on a fuller length, around leg stump and going across the right-hander. Dinesh Karthik walks right across his stumps and tries to flick it over short fine leg but misses and gets rapped on the pads. There is a huge appeal from the bowler but seems to have pitched outside leg. Thre review is taken and there's no spike on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows that it is pitching in line and going on to hit the middle of middle stump. 50 needed now off 19 balls. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man at the crease.
Appeal for LBW! The umpire does not agree but England review. Where it pitches could be the real question.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is lofted down to long on for a run.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Magnificent is the word! What a knock this has been from Suryakumar Yadav, shots all around the ground and that too under tremendous pressure, take a bow son. This is full and wide, a low full toss, SKY opens the face of his blade and dissects the fielders at backward point and short third man to pick up a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and around off, Karthik hangs back and pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Willey goes for the wide yorker but misses his mark and a wide is called.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Willey goes full and wide, but slower in pace. Karthik picks it up and then just clears wide mid off with ease to collect a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! With just a single in the over, Suryakumar Yadav does get an important boundary for his side off the final delivery. Shorter and wider, SKY backs away and then just opens the face of the bat to slice it away into the fence behind point. 61 needed now off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Eventually, Karthik does get off the mark! Back of a length and around off, Karthik guides it down to third man for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off stump, Dinesh Karthik looks to pull but mistimes it badly towards mid on. This over is turning the tide back in England's favour.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Just a tad bit short and on a right line around the off pole. Karthik tries to play it off the back foot but gets beaten once again.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and slanted across the off stump, Dinesh Karthik has a little dab at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! England desperately needed a wicket and they have got one. This is banged in short and around leg stump. Shreyas Iyer backs away trying to cut the short ball instead of pulling and ends up getting a bottom edge on it. Jos Buttler takes a good catch in front of him and Reece Topley's excellent outing with the ball continues, he's got three now. Iyer departs after a supporting knock.
