England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Rohit wanted to chase at the toss and his side has a big task ahead of them! India do have the quality, the wicket is a good one to bat on but they will have to bat brilliantly. Can they do so? Can they complete the whitewash? We will find out.
India will be quite disappointed! It seemed like they just did not turn up for this game! They were poor with the ball and not that great in the field too. Ravi Bishnoi was the only shinning light but the others were taken to the cleaners. A few dropped catches also did not help their cause.
England's batting has finally come to the fore! A real power-packed performance from them. They came out with a very aggressive approach and kept playing their shots despite wickets falling. Most of their batters who batted got off to starts, they needed one to go on and it was Malan who played a scintillating knock. It is usually him who the team plays around but today, he also took the attack to the bowlers and played a long innings, just what England. They surely have a score which they will back themselves to defend.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Chris Jordan tries to get in one extra run for his side but gets run out on the final delivery. Short of a length, over middle, this is pulled down to deep mid-wicket. The batters push for two but Ravindra Jadeja with his rocket arm throws it to the keeper and Rishabh Pant does the rest. England finish with 215/7!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! 50 is up for Umran Malik, not a sight he would like to see. A regulation length ball, outside off. Chris Jordan slaps it over the cover fence for a maximum.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Chris Jordan will take it all day. Very full and quick, at the base of leg stump. Jordan manages to get a bottom edge on it and gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Good length, at 142 clicks and angling into middle and leg. Livingstone misses the heave leg side and gets hit high on the pads. The batters scamper through for a leg bye.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Full and straight, whipped away towards the fine leg fence. The fielder from the backward square leg fence runs in and just gets rid of the ball before making contact with the rope. Saves two runs for his team.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around the top of off, Livingstone looks to swing it away leg side but ends up drilling it towards long off. They come back for two and 200 is now up for England!
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off the final over with a short and wide ball, it's a bit too wide though. Livingstone leaves it alone.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Banged in short and Livingstone pulls it away behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Harshal Patel does get his man in the end and Harry Brook departs after a good cameo. Slower one, on a length and angled into the pads. Brook goes after it but doesn't get a hold of it. The ball is skied high around the square leg region. Ravi Bishnoi runs in from the backward square leg fence and hold on to the catch.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback delivery from Harshal Patel. This is short again but its pace on and angles it into the body. Brook tries to back away and cut but misses.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length this time from Harshal, around off and Harry Brook has nailed this one over extra cover for a boundary.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Another slower short ball, Brook pulls it to the right of Kohli at deep square leg and picks up a couple of runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Virat Kohli has dropped an absolute sitter! Short ball, around off, Liam Livingstone gets hold of it but hits it flat towards deep square leg. Kohli comes in a bit too quickly and is casual with it, ends up fumbling it. Just a single taken. How much is this drop going to hurt India?
17.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Slower one, bowled into the pitch and at the body. Livingstone looks to pull but the ball goes off the thigh pads and towards short fine leg. They get a leg bye.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is turning out to be a big over for England, 20 already off it. Full and wide, Livingstone extends his arms and lofts it over the cover fence for a biggie.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, around off, this is pulled flat and towards wide long on for a run.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle and leg, this is worked off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Caught but off a Free Hit! Slower length ball, on off, Brook launches it towards deep mid-wicket where Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch. The batters though race back for two.
17.2 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! What cheeky, cheeky shot from Brook! Full and wide, Avesh nails the wide yorker, Brook shuffles across to play it leg side but at the last moment just opens the face of the bat to guide it past short third man for a boundary. Avesh has overstepped and a Free Hit will follow.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, angled into the body, Harry Brook waits for it and pulls it away in front of the man at deep square leg for a boundary.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish a brilliant over by Ravi Bishnoi! Flatter delivery, around off, Livingstone cuts but can't get it through cover-point.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ravi Bishnoi with the double-strike and the dangerman Moeen Ali departs first ball. This is fuller and quicker, going across the left-hander. Just like Malan, Ali too swings across the line and ends up getting a top edge. The ball gets sliced to the left of the man at short third man and Harshal Patel over there takes an assured catch. Bishnoi has turned the game on its head! Harry Brook walks in at number 7.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Missed opportunity! Bishnoi drags it down on leg stump, again Livingstone looks to hit it too hard and miscues it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight up in the air and Dawid Malan is a goner! Around leg stump and it is the googly, Malan looks to slog-sweep against the turn and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes up in the air and straight over the stumps. The keeper, Rishabh Pant stands under it and takes a safe catch. The move to bring Ravi Bishnoi back into the attack has worked and Malan departs after a fine knock. Moeen Ali is the new man in.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a length and turning into the pads. Livingstone looks to go a bit too hard at it and gets it off his pads towards square leg. They scamper through for a leg bye.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Around off and it is the stock delivery, turning away from the right-hander. Livingstone swings across the line but misses the ball completely.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A huge mix-up in the middle but Livingstone survives! This is full and slow, on the pads, Malan fails to flick it away and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side as Livingstone looks for the single but is sent back by his partner in time.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bye! Slower delivery, full and outside off, Livingstone is undone by the lack of pace and so is the keeper. The batters scamper through for a bye.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back maximums and Livingstone is coming alive here! Another poor delivery, waist-high full toss on middle stump, Livingstone launches it high and handsome way over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. And, the ball is lost!
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bread and butter for Liam Livingstone. A juicy full toss on the pads, Livingstone whips it over the backward square leg fence for a flat maximum.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Slower yorker, angling in from around off. Livingstone gets completely undone by the pace and the ball just misses the off stump.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Liam Livingstone has no idea where the ball went! Banged in short but slower in pace, Livingstone looks to pull it behind but gets a top edge on it that falls safely around mid on. They get a couple of runs.
