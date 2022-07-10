England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Jordan! A yorker on the stumps, it is jammed out on the off side for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is well down the leg side. Left alone. Wided.
Chris Jordan (2-0-16-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more and India need 84 in 36. A full toss on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries now! This is a poor ball, a slower one down the leg side, Yadav picks it up and hits it over the keeper's head for a boundary. Another huge over.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Singles won't harm the hosts! Shorter and on the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, this is guided through point for one.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is an outregeous stroke! Wow! Just magical! Yadav makes room and Gleeson bowls it full and on off, he carves it over point and it goes all the way for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A single! On off, this is guided towards point for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Yadav continues to fight! This is tossed up on off, Yadav looks to drive but the ball lands and turns away. Buttler whips the bails off and appeals. It is referred, replays show that Yadav is in. End of a huge over.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He does and that is the third biggie of the over! 99 needed in 43. India crawling back into the game! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Two more too. On middle, this is worked through square leg for one. Free Hit coming up.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Now looks to play the reverse sweep, this is bowled slow and wide outside off. Iyer swings but misses.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a massive hit! Iyer steps out, he gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it high and handsome over the long on fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Yadav is playing a blinder here! On the pads, thw slog sweep is out. It is hit over square leg for a biggie. Can India make this one into a huge over? 100 up for them.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Yadav makes room and Topley goes full and on middle, this is carved through point for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, Iyer is hurried into the pull, it goes on the leg side for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Iyer misses out as he tries to flick it but misses.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish, Yadab pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for another single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Yadav! Another brilliant knock from him! He is the one keeping India's slender hopes alive. On middle, he pushes it on the off side and takes one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over the bowler's head for a boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, shortish again, this is guided to point.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided through point for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
