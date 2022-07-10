England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Malan is in some mood here! He is taking the game away! Fuller and outside off, right in the slot. Malan slams it down the ground and over the fence.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A biggie to begin the over and one to end it! England well and truly on course of scoring over 200! A low full toss on off, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence, it is the shorter side and it goes all the way.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up, around off stump. Dawid Malan shuffles a bit and looks to go big downtown but ends up slicing it high and in the gap around the backward point region. They get a couple of runs.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Hit really hard! Short and outside off, this is smacked through covers but only one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker now on off, Liam swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Two to follow the biggie! On the pads, this is whipped down towards backward square leg. The fielder in the deep, gets across and keeps it down to two.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! That is very big! On middle, fuller, it is slammed over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one. England are on a roll here. Yet again an over begins with a boundary.
Avesh Khan (2-0-6-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Misfield but no harm done! A single to end but the damage was done earlier on! On the pads, this is flicked towards fine leg. The fielder does not stop it cleanly but recovers well.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A single this time! On off, length, Malan looks to go over mid off but does not time it that well. It goes to mid off for one.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Fuller and on off, Malan lofts it up and over and it clears the cover fence. So, after a dot, Malik has gone for 12 from the next three.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hammered! Pace, no pace, does not matter! Malan shuffles across, this is short and on middle, it is whacked over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Finds the gap really well! Fuller and on off, this is hit through covers for two.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Malan fails to jam it out. A rare dot.
Umran Malik (2-0-26-1) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 13 from the over then! On middle, the slog sweep is out again, it goes on the boucne to deep mid-wicket.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it outside off, Malan looks to cut but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Malan pushes it through covers for one.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 10 from the first two balls and Jadeja has been taken to the cleaners. The slog sweep is out and it is nailed, it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hammered! Flatter and outside off, this is smashed through covers for a boundary. Pressure on Jadeja who has been very expensive till now.
10.6 overs (3 Runs) Excellent running! Quicker and shorter this time, Malan thrashes this one in front of the man at the point fence. Axar Patel runs around and puts in the dive to keep it in. The batters though race back for the third.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, turning in sharply off a length, Livingstone manages to tuck it away through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tries to repeat the trick but Ravi Bishnoi pushes this one wider, Malan can only manage to heave it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Walks right across the stumps and Dawid Malan picks up a much-needed boundary. This is on off stump, Malan goes past the off stump and sweeps it hard into the backward square leg fence. A no ball has been called for overstepping and a Free Hit will follow.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Flatter this time, around off, this is cut away off the back foot towards deep point for a couple of runs.
10.2 overs (0 Run) And again! Quicker and fuller, sliding across the left-hander. Malan gets beaten past the outside edge.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter trajectory, outside off and it is the googly. Malan looks to cut but misses.
