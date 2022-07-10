England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! Rohit walks back now and the game is slipping away quickly from the visitors! Short and on middle, another slower one. Holds in the surface. Sharma is early in the pull, it goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket. It is taken by Salt.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one, shorter. Sharma looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over for Rohit! This is easy for him! On the pads, it is whipped over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Buttler felt it had hit something! On the pads, Yadab looks to whip it but misses. Buttler starts appealing but the umpire signals a wide.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit but the batter is well in! Fuller and on off, Sharma strokes it towards mid off and takes one.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FoUR! Up and over! Rohit looks to step on the gas now! Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Yadav slashes but misses.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off again, Yadav pushes it towards cover but no runs taken.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers for one.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early, it goes off a soft leading edge to covers.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On off, this is pushed to covers.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Yadav is off the mark! On the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kohli walks back! Once again he was looking good but has given it away! He steps out again and makes room. Willey drags the length back and bowls it outside off. Kohli slaps it but straight to covers where it is taken by Roy.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Kohli seems in the mood here! This is full and on middle, it is lofted over the bowler's head for a biggie. 10 from the last two balls.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase and it comes off the bat of Kohli! On middle, this is whipped over mid-wicket after taking a few steps down the track. A boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Kohli looks to come down the track and make room but Willey bowls a yorker, it is jammed back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but turned down! Pitched outside leg. On the pads, Sharma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. End of a brilliant first over from Reece Topley!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Off the splice! Shorter and on middle, gets big on Rohit. He looks to pull but it goes off the splice to mid-wickiet.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end. He is off the mark.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! PANT SIGNALS FOR THE DRS BUT THE TIME RUNS OUT! He has to walk back and England strike early! He has been given out caught behind and had he not hit it, he should have gone upstairs straightaway. Rohit was probably worried about the LBW and hence, was hesitant in asking him to go up but the impact seemed high. Excellent start for Topley who comes back into the side and strikes. This is angled into the body, Pant looks to heave it on the leg side. It goes off something to the keeper who takes it and appeals. The finger is raised. Pant indicates he did not hit it, Rohit asks him where did it hit him on the pad. Eventually time runs out and India have lost their opener. Virat Kohli walks out to bat! Can the great man deliver when his side needs him too?
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! A tidy over from Willey to begin with! Length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
0.5 over (1 Run) Pant gets off the mark! On middle, he walks across and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) This is a beauty! Length and on off, this one shapes away. Pant is drawn into the stroke, he gets beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, this is guided to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pant wanted to get off the mark there! Length and on off, Pant drops it towards cover and calls for one but is sent back.
0.1 over (1 Run) India and Rohit are underway! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off for one.
