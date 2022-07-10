England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an expensive over by Jadeja too! On off, Roy slaps it towards cover and gets to the other end.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, defended.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, this one turns away a little. It is slapped to covers.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over mid on! Goes with the angle! Fuller and on middle, Roy lifts it over mid on for another boundary. That biggie has really got Roy going here.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been smacked! Welcome into the attack, Jadeja! On middle, flatter. Jadeja makes room and slams it down the ground and over the long off fence.
3.6 overs (0 Run) End of a very good over by Avesh Khan! The last ball stayed down a touch! Outside off, length. Malan looks to push at it but this does not bounce alot and he is beaten.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and on the body, Malan leaves it alone. Will the extra delivery cost him?
3.5 overs (0 Run) Quite an aggressive shot first up! Shorter and angling away from off. Malan looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Dawid Malan walks out to bat!
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Buttler falls to yet another low score and Avesh Khan gets the much-needed wicket for his side. Buttler was looking good so India will be very happy to see him walk back. Poor shot to be honest! This is short and just outside off, not enough room. Buttler looks to cut with no foot movement, it goes off the inside edge and onto the stumps.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Pant could have done better there! Roy steps out and this is shorter and on the body, Roy looks to pull but it hits his body, goes to the right of Pant who is moving to his left. He dives over the ball. A single taken towards third man.
3.1 overs (3 Runs) Safe! Fuller and on off, Buttler clears his front leg and lofts it down the ground, not timed that well but hits it well enough to clear mid off. Sharma runs after it and keeps it down to three.
Change! Avesh Khan is back!
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! Wow! This should probably get Roy going. The last ball spoils the over and it is yet another good one for England. On middle, Roy gets the slog sweep out and it sails over the mid-wicket fence.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Buttler works it through mid-wicket for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Shorter and outside off, Roy cuts but the fielder at point dives to his right and stops it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Misses out again! He will be disappointed he did not put that away! On the pads, he sweeps but to short fine leg.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Roy mistimes it to mid off. Roy just has not found his timing in this series so far.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and outside off, this one zips through. Roy is beaten as he tries to cut.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Caressed! 18 from Umran Malik's first! This is finesse. We saw power a few balls ago and now he just uses the pace. Fuller and on off, Buttler times it through covers. No chance for any fielder. England off to a flier.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to go full, probably a yorker but ends up slipping it down the leg side. Buttler looks to flick but misses.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Wow! Dismissed! This is short and Buttler picks the length early, he rocks back and powers it over the mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the day. So the first biggie and first boundary of the game comes in the same over.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Angled in on middle, Roy works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Good pace again! Short and on the body, Buttler looks to pull but misses, it hits his body and rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.
1.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a real effort ball! Shorter and outside off, this one zips through. Buttler is beaten as he looks to push at it. He tried to play a similar shot he did on the last ball but was beaten for pace.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a top shot! Welcome into the attack! Shorter and outside off, Buttler stands tall, gets on top of the bounce and creams it through point for a boundary. First of the game and Buttler is off the mark in style.
Who will bowl from the other end then? It is Umran Malik.
0.6 over (0 Run) That is a very good first over by Avesh! Length and on off, this is guided to point. Just the two from it.
0.5 over (0 Run) This one zips through! Roy steps out but Avesh bowls it shorter and outside off. Roy looks to cut but misses.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Roy is off the mark! He avoids a pair. Shorter and on off, once again it comes slow off the surface, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. The outfield seemed very fast there.
0.3 over (0 Run) That lands just short! Angled into the pads, Roy looks to flick, it seemed like it held on the surface. It goes uppishly but lands short of the mid-wicket fielder. Three dots in a row.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Roy guides it to the man at point.
0.1 over (0 Run) A good start from him! On a length and around off, Roy takes a few steps down the track and defends.
We are all set for the action to begin! The two openers for England, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler, walk out to the middle. Avesh Khan has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
Rohit Sharma, skipper of India says they wanted to chase as they have batted first initially and now they want to see how they can chase. Informs they have 4 changes. Adds they want to continue to win games but they also want to give chances to the others. Says Umran Malik is an exciting prospect and they want to give him that confidence.
England skipper, Jos Buttler says it looks a great wicket and he hopes they can make use of it. Informs they have two chances, Salt and Topley comes in, adds he is going to bat at number 4. Mentions it looks like a brilliant surface and they want to make use of it, the side is still full of confidence and he hopes they can do well. here.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer In for Hardik Pandya), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Umran Malik(In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Avesh Khan (In for Jasprit Bumrah).
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Dawid Malan, Philip Salt (In for Sam Curran), Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley (In for Matt Parkinson).
TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in England's favour. They have elected to BAT first.
For England, it is their batting which has been disappointing so far! Quite shocking to be honest, especially the form their players have come into in this game. The series is gone but they would still want to head into the ODI series with a win. They'll have to play really well if they are to do so. Welcome to the coverage of 3rd and the last T20I of this series.
